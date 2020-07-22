Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp threw 30 bottles & # 39; like grenades & # 39;

Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp threw about 30 bottles at her "like grenades" during what she called a "three-day hostage situation," a British court heard on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old "Aquaman" actress detailed the altercation on her husband's work trip to Australia in March 2015, just a month after their marriage, during testimony in Depp's explosive libel suit against The Sun.

"We were arguing about whether he was going to have the liquor," he told the court in London.

Heard said she snatched the bottle from the actor's hand and smashed it to the ground between them.

"I'm sorry I did that. I was so upset, but I think it broke something, "she said, according to the Evening Standard.

Depp, 57, began taking the other bottles within reach and tossing them in his direction, Heard said.

"He started picking them up one by one and throwing them like grenades," Heard testified.

“One after the other after the other, in my direction, and I felt the glass breaking behind me. I retired further at the bar and he didn't stop. "

In response to Depp's attorneys contesting his version of events, Heard replied, "I would be surprised if Johnny remembers all of this, but I was there."

Earlier, he heard that she feared for her life during what she called a "three-day hostage situation" at her home while Depp filmed "Pirates of the Caribbean."

She has claimed that Depp attacked her more than a dozen times over the course of her 18-month marriage.

The Oscar nominee has vehemently denied any allegation of assault and is suing for a 2018 article that called him a "handcuff puncher."

