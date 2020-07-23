Amber Heard compared Johnny Depp to his & # 39; violent & # 39; father, reveal texts

Amber Heard once confided to her mother that her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp made her "violent" and alcoholic father "look like a saint," a UK court heard Thursday.

The 34-year-old "Aquaman" actress told her mother, Paige, that the star was like "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," according to texts revealed during Depp's successful defamation trial in the Superior Court. From london.

"It makes Dad look like a saint when he falls out of the car," Heard wrote on March 23, 2013.

Heard told the court that his father, David, "struggled with alcohol and drug abuse problems all his life."

"He is an addict and an alcoholic and he was very violent, but I love him very much," he said.

Heard said he approached his mother because he wanted "someone to talk to who could understand firsthand what he was like."

"My father was violent towards my mother while growing up," Heard told the court. "They loved each other, but he was very violent towards her to the end … she passed away."

In other messages the same night, the actress told her mother that Depp, 57, was experiencing "crazy mood swings," adding that "her binging is really hard to handle."

"I feel like I'm on a very fast train that's about to explode, but I don't want to jump and leave my love behind," he wrote.

"So I stay on the train, even though I know it's about to explode."

Heard told his mother that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was "crazy" but insisted that he was not physically abusive to her.

"It's okay mom. He's not being violent towards me. He's even furious in general," he wrote.

The "Justice League" actress, however, denied in court that she was being honest with her mother, saying that "she just didn't want me to tell my dad."

"I felt safe telling my mother, but I didn't know how my father would react," she said. "I've never been in this situation before and I didn't know if he would react violently … to Johnny."

Heard, who married the Oscar nominee in 2015, accused him of being violent towards her more than a dozen times during the course of their relationship.

Depp has vehemently denied all allegations of domestic abuse, saying his ex-wife was the violent one.

He is suing The Sun over a 2018 story that called him a "handcuff puncher."

