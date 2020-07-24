Amber Heard once told head coach Johnny Depp that he would never let her go.

Actress Amber Heard once told her acting coach that Johnny Depp would rather "destroy her" than let her leave her tumultuous marriage, the London High Court heard on Friday.

Kristina Sexton stated through a video link from Australia that the 34-year-old "Aquaman" star told her, "Johnny will never let me go," The Sun reported.

Sexton's testimony came on the 14th of Depp explosive defamation suit against The Sun, whom he is suing for a 2018 article that called him a "handcuff puncher."

He denied the allegations and blamed Heard for all the violence in his marriage.

Sexton told the court that Heard had said she was "ashamed" at the idea of ​​bad publicity about her marriage to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star that ended after just over a year, but that "she had to quit." , the newspaper reported. .

She said Depp came to Heard's 30th birthday party dragging his speech and had to be propped up.

Before the trial resumed on Friday morning, Depp's attorneys complained that Heard had texted his sister, Whitney Henríquez, 31, while she was giving evidence Thursday, according to the Daily. Mail.

Depp's attorney, David Sherborne, asked that Heard be banned from using his cell phone while in court. The lawyer also requested that Henríquez be kept out of the courtroom, while Depp's team produced a video showing Heard being violent towards his sister, the newspaper said.

Henríquez testified Thursday that Heard had never been physical with her.

On Thursday, the UK court heard that Henríquez had begged her sister not to marry Depp due to her violent attacks.

She told the court that during a fierce 2015 fight, Depp had allegedly pushed her out of the way to lash out at Heard, prompting the actress to hit him.

Henríquez said he saw the "Edward Scissorhands" star and then grabbed a lock of Heard's hair while repeatedly hitting her in the face.

The sister had lived without paying rent in one of Depp's penthouses next to the couple.

Heard took the position earlier this week and called Depp a "monster" who had threatened to kill her "many times" and once described "carving my face so no one else wants me."

During Depp's shift on the stand, he called his ex-spouse a "sociopath", who once cut off his fingertip with a bottle of vodka.

Later today, Heard's friend, iO Tillett Wright, is expected to testify via video link from the U.S.

After Depp said he discovered human feces in the couple's bed in April 2016, on the morning of Heard's thirtieth birthday, he accused his then-wife and Wright of orchestrating the vile prank.

Heard has denied the allegations and insisted that the sizable pile came from Boo, his Yorkshire terrier.

After the poop incident, Depp said she had decided to divorce Heard, describing it as a "fitting end to the relationship."