AMC delays opening of theaters in the US while waiting for summer blockbusters "Mulan" and "Tenet"





The decision comes as several states are considering or reimplementing some coronavirus closure measures as cases increase in much of the country.

The theater chain had planned to begin a multi-phase reopening on July 15, with the goal of being fully operational by July 24. Now, AMC ( AMC ) It will begin the reopening process with 450 US theaters on July 30, and aims to have almost all of its 600 US theaters fully operational by "early August," the company said Monday.

The new timeline will mean AMC theaters will reopen in time for the August 12 release of Warner Bros "Tenet" and the August 21 release of Disney & # 39; s ( DIS ) "Mulan". Both films have been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic (Warner Bros and CNN share the same parent company, WarnerMedia).

"We continue to dedicate extraordinary resources to our plan to operate our theaters with a hyper-commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates," CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.