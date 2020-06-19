AMC theaters turn the tide and require guests to wear masks

It was a quick turnaround for the world's largest cinema chain, which said Thursday that guests should wear masks only in areas of the country where masks are required.

The company was heavily criticized on social media following CEO Adam Aron's remarks to Variety, in which he said the chain would not require masks to avoid being "dragged into political controversy."

Aron echoed that sentiment in an interview with CNN Business on Thursday, saying "we want to keep politics out of our theaters" and "we didn't want to get into that controversy."

"So what we are doing is encouraging people to wear a mask, but we don't necessarily require it," Aron told CNN Thursday.