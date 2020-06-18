AMC theaters will reopen next month with new health guidelines for going to the movies

The chain, which closed its locations earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it will implement a health and sanitation program it calls "AMC Safe & Clean."
"From the moment we made the decision in March to temporarily close our theaters, we immediately began to formulate a comprehensive, effective, and responsible health and sanitation plan that would allow us to move forward," said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, in a statement. . statement on Thursday. "This has been the centerpiece of all our discussions about reopening our doors to viewers."
Aron added that AMC was advised by the Clorox company and the current and former faculty of the Harvard University School of Public Health while developing the measures.
The program will have multiple safety and health measures, including:
- Initially limiting movie hours to 30% seating capacity
- Cleaning every theater between every showtime
- Disinfect the rest areas every night with electrostatic sprayers.
- Temporary reduction of menu selections at their stalls.
- Updating their ventilation systems in their theaters.
- Require all AMC employees to wear masks while in the theater
And in areas of the country where masks are not mandatory, AMC says it will "strongly" encourage guests to wear them.
The film industry has been devastated by the coronavirus.
"After a painful hiatus of nearly four months due to the coronavirus, we are delighted to announce that the films will return to the big screen at AMC," Aron said in a statement Thursday.
AMC plans to show old movies until new ones are released. Warner Bros. plans to follow Disney's "Mulan". "Tenet", a thriller by director Christopher Nolan, on July 31.
The company also said that phase two of their the reopening, which will begin when "AMC considers it acceptable given local and regional health conditions", will reach a capacity of 40%. By Labor Day, it is expected to be 50% and at full capacity by Thanksgiving.
AMC also announced that it would implement "seat blocking" in its theaters, blocking seats next to, in front of, or behind spectators, depending on the type of theater they are in.