AMC theaters will reopen next month with new health guidelines for going to the movies





The company said it will begin a multi-phase reopening on July 15, adding that it expects to be almost fully operational by the July 24 release of Disney's "Mulan."

The chain, which closed its locations earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it will implement a health and sanitation program it calls "AMC Safe & Clean."

"From the moment we made the decision in March to temporarily close our theaters, we immediately began to formulate a comprehensive, effective, and responsible health and sanitation plan that would allow us to move forward," said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, in a statement. . statement on Thursday. "This has been the centerpiece of all our discussions about reopening our doors to viewers."

Aron added that AMC was advised by the Clorox company and the current and former faculty of the Harvard University School of Public Health while developing the measures.