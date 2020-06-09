AMD's Lisa Su was the highest-paid CEO in the S&P 500 last year

She is the first woman to head the annual review, compiled by the Associated Press and executive compensation analysis firm Equilar, since it began in 2011.

Su earned a total of $ 58.5 million in 2019, nearly $ 13 million more than the next highest-paid CEO, Discovery Inc & # 39; s ( DISK ) David Zaslav, who earned $ 45.8 million. The study, published last week, examined compensation for CEOs of S&P 500 ( SPX ) companies that had performed their duties for at least two years at the end of 2019.

Because the study looked at 2019 compensation packages, the results do not reflect the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led many executives to forgo some or all of their compensation.

Su's compensation increased sharply from the previous year, earning $ 13.4 million in 2018, thanks in large part to a one-time performance-based stock award. In 2019, he earned $ 1 million in base salary and a performance-based bonus of $ 1.2 million.