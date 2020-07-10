America is plunging into a dark Covid hole, and there is no plan to get out

The illusion dominates an administration that perversely claims that the United States is the world leader in defeating this modern plague. There are only contradictions, obfuscations and confusion on the part of federal officials who should be charting a national course.

The integrated testing and tracking effort that could highlight and isolate infection epicenters does not exist. Attempts to reopen schools in a few weeks are already falling for farce amid conflicting messages from Washington.

In the midst of all this, the coronavirus task force doesn't hold daily briefings, and when it does, they're an exercise to dodge tough questions and congratulate yourself.

Months after the worst internal crisis since World War II, there is no point in a fractured country coming together to face a common enemy. People still argue about wearing masks, a small infringement of personal liberties that represents one of the few hopes of alleviating the contagion. The only federal official to appear to have answers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been banished to the podcast circuit by President Donald Trump, who was on Fox News Thursday night bragging about undergoing a cognitive test when the United States reached another daily record of infections. – more than 60,000 – on a day when more than 900 new deaths were reported.

It is unimaginable that any other modern president would have handled things this way. Most would have thrown away all the dollars, resources, and experts from the federal government. But Trump seems to believe that his reelection is based on creating an alternate reality in which tens of thousands of Americans, now mostly in states where he is overwhelmingly popular, are not being infected rather than countering the pandemic.

He continues to falsely insist that the only reason the United States has more cases is because it is doing more tests, raising questions about whether it really understands the situation or is being deliberately obtuse. It is not as if the 132,000 people who have already died would have lived if they had not been examined. Meanwhile, the president travels across the country, even staggering in Florida on Friday, ignoring social distancing rules and masking guidelines, leaving a trail of infected Secret Service agents, campaign workers, and viral spikes, as in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he held an indoor rally. This weekend, he's headed to New Hampshire.

The President's claim that 99% of Covid's cases are harmless is not only false, but is an insult to death and illness left behind by the virus, and the life-long conditions it may have generated among the survivors.

Delayed attempts to stop the virus in the southern and western states are hampered by disputes between Democratic mayors who want masked mandates and republican governors handcuffed by ideology. Still, mitigation efforts lag far behind, after states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona spilled a catastrophic wave of disease by ignoring science and opening their economies, bars, restaurants, and gyms too quickly. The price of that rush is not just new infections; There are new job losses in the service industries that reopened a few weeks ago amid rampant outbreaks. More are looming in the airline industry with a return to mass travel possibly years away.

Surprisingly, the United States, the world's richest nation with just over 4% of the planet's population, has a quarter of global Covid-19 cases and almost a quarter of deaths. Intensive care units are filling up in the southern and western states. It took the United States 99 days to reach one million cases, 43 days to reach 2 million, and 28 days to add another million. That is a horrible rate of increase.

In mid-May, in what were supposed to be the darkest days of the crisis, the United States recorded about 20,000 new cases per day. It is now averaging around 60,000. America's competitors in Europe and Asia and the Pacific endured their own horrors, but have largely been more successful in suppressing infection curves. They are quick to isolate outbreaks, for example in Melbourne, Australia, where a six-week block was imposed.

Americans are banned from traveling to Europe because the pandemic is raging here. And Trump was embarrassed when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to stay this week at the closed border between the United States and Canada instead of visiting the White House.

While US researchers and medical corporations are at the forefront of efforts to find therapies and cures, the US effort to stifle the deadly march of the virus represents nothing less than a political debacle that humiliated the most powerful nation in the world in the eyes of its allies and those who badly wish it. Massive disconnects between federal and state and local officials are making President George W. Bush's Hurricane Katrina disaster seem a bit insignificant.

In such circumstances, humility could be expected from the Oval Office, where he used to stop money for such failures. Instead, Trump is not only saluting for a fantastic success, but is re-committing to anti-science strategies to open up the country at all costs that caused the latest disaster. His mind, as always, is haunted on Election Day.

"We got it right," Trump declared Thursday in the White House rose garden, adding a litany of false claims about tests, death rates, and overly optimistic predictions of effective treatments for Covid-19 and the possibility of a vaccine "very, soon." Trump's top aides are enraged at any criticism, reflecting how praising a president who has navigated states of denial, ignorance, indifference and neglect about the virus is more important than looking reality in the eye.

"Of course, the United States remains the world leader in the pandemic," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Wednesday.

Fauci asks that they differ.

"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we're doing it right. I mean, we just aren't," the government's top infectious disease specialist said on the FiveThirtyEight podcast on Covid-19. Thursday.

There is no sign that the US will do what works

In some parts of the country, in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, for example, there is hope that, after adequate mitigation efforts and a firm hand in reopening the tap, the virus can remain at low levels by less until winter outbreak is feared Republican governors in Ohio and Maryland who paid attention to epidemiology suppressed vicious epidemics. In states and cities where trustworthy leaders give simple and honest messages, progress is possible.

But desperate developments exacerbated by the leadership vacuum are shattering hopes that Americans can return to school, college, work, and sports in the coming months, in the absence of any surprising development in therapeutics or vaccines.

It is no secret what has worked within the United States and elsewhere to stifle the virus. Early closings, social distancing, wearing masks, and prudent opening plans have helped reduce new infections to manageable levels from New York City to Italy. Aggressive tests and tracing operations have controlled the pandemic in South Korea and have allowed officials in Singapore and Germany to quickly eliminate critical points.

There is no sign that such competition will soon arrive in the United States. The administration, which has offloaded the responsibility of fighting the virus to the states, does not seem to have the desire or the capacity to build such a system.

Only strong national leadership can chart a route out of the crisis and help states currently heading to the hot zone to join those who have suppressed the virus, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at the Baylor School of Medicine.

"We just don't have the leadership to make that happen," Hotez told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in "The Situation Room."

Trump's constant weakening of advisers has also exacerbated a situation in which people don't take the virus seriously or get tired of blockages by disappointing their guards.

"I think I think sometimes it really sends the wrong message and confuses the public," Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday on CNN's "New Day."

"If everyone in the administration says it is not safe and we have to do … these things and the president says to ignore all that advice and do what he says, I think it is a mistake the president has been making."

School opening debate

The growing confusion over the opening of schools is becoming a microcosm of the administration's failures.

After Trump complained about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to open schools safely on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence seemed to indicate they would be replaced, only for CDC Director Robert Redfield , insisted Thursday that they would remain in place, but could complement each other. The episode was a classic case of the president's political pressure that created confusion and rejected best practices.

The CDC guidelines offer a comprehensive plan for social distancing and classroom barriers, tiered learning, smaller class sizes, and prohibitions for students who mix outside the classroom. A brief look at the guidelines explains Trump's anger. There is no way that in the hardest hit cities that close bars, limit large gatherings and other events, it is feasible for schools to open even in this diminished way. The fact that the White House is only focusing on the issue now, weeks before classes resume, is typical of its procrastination on key issues in the pandemic.

"I would say that when we talk about the fall, that seems like a long time," Trump told Nexstar Media this week as he did not come up with any viable plans for opening schools. But he continues to insist that if children in Denmark, Norway, and Germany can go back to school, then children in the United States must too, while ignoring the fact that those countries are not caught in the midst of their furious spikes of the pandemic. .

Administration officials repeatedly point out that children are less susceptible to Covid-19 complications than their elders. They correctly point out the serious emotional, educational and psychological impact on children who have been out of school for months. It is also true that school closings and the resulting child care problems for parents disproportionately affect low-income families.

But officials never give a direct answer to the question of what happens to teachers who, as adults, are at increased risk of actually getting sick from the virus. There are also no answers on what parents should do to prevent their children from coming home from school and infecting them and their older relatives. Such omissions are typical in an administration that prefers to avoid thorny questions that could moderate its political aspirations.