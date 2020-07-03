America is running out of fireworks

"Traditionally, there are 16,000 Independence Day shows across the country," said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association. "And we are probably seeing a 10% maximum in the future."
"People were coming outdoors for the first time and they wanted to do something," said Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks. "And entertainment is consumer fireworks."
Compared to 2019, the demand for consumer fireworks increased by at least 115%. Zoldan said his company was considering bankruptcy because he did not believe it could sell fireworks. Now Zoldan, whose consumer fireworks company is among the largest in the United States, said he could play soccer at its 1.2 million square foot distribution center, which was fully booked four weeks ago.
"It is a really strange situation that we have a segment of the industry that will have a record year," said Heckman, "and the other side of the industry is paralyzed forever."
But industry leaders are concerned about the shortage. China normally increases fireworks production in winter, but this year the pandemic forced most factories to close. Chinese exports essentially fell to zero in January, and in the first four months of 2020, the United States imported 35% fewer fireworks than during the same period in 2019.
Fireworks retailers are now struggling to keep up with demand. Since then, imports have recovered substantially, but it will take time for stock supplies to match demand.
"I think by July 5, there probably won't be many fireworks available in the United States until China can start producing again and ship here," said Zoldan.