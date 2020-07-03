America is running out of fireworks





As the coronavirus pandemic continues, sales of consumer fireworks, including flares and firecrackers, have more than doubled. But imports from China, which supplies more than 90% of the world's fireworks, stagnated earlier this year, and industry leaders expect supply shortages in the coming days.

America's sudden obsession with fireworks came after the pandemic caused the massive cancellation of weddings, sporting events, and Independence Day shows. That sent the demand for professional fireworks used for major events that crashed to the ground.

"Traditionally, there are 16,000 Independence Day shows across the country," said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association. "And we are probably seeing a 10% maximum in the future."

To fulfill their pyrotechnic wishes, Americans are buying many consumer fireworks. It is an explosive way to cure quarantine boredom.