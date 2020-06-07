America needs whites to step forward (opinion)

Not safely, anyway.

As a black man, as the son and grandson and great-grandson of black men, as the father of a black teenager, I have known the fear I can provoke among whites. I know that for many, when they see my skin they can see a loaded and armed weapon. For blacks, our melanin is probable cause.

This is our truth. And there is nothing we can do about it. But whites can.

For most whites, the violence that happens to blacks in the United States has too often been a Facebook headline to pass, a Twitter video to watch, a news clip of the morning show sandwiched between a cooking segment. and the weather. It is something that you know exists, but it rarely affects your daily life.

To Minneapolis.

Seeing the white police officer in that city press his knee against George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds until he died was too much for many white Americans. And seeing the other three policemen waiting during the murder was too much to handle. Whites across the United States and around the world were upset. As they should have been.

But, a short time before, we learned of Ahmaud Arbery, allegedly persecuted by three white men, one of them a former law enforcement officer. They first beat him with a truck and then shot him dead while jogging in Georgia, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent who testified Thursday at a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors say he was "executed".

There was also the case of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker, a black woman, shot at least eight times and killed in a drug sting attempt by plainclothes officers who stormed into her bed while sleeping in Kentucky. And Christian Cooper, a Harvard-trained biomedical editor, had New York City police call him while he was watching the birds for a frightened white woman in Central Park after he asked her to follow the law and put her dog on a leash.

Black people have lived with this type of treatment every day for years. For centuries. But now more white people are paying attention. As Will Smith said: "Racism is not getting worse. It is being filmed."

White people, this is in all of you.

Between the coronavirus pandemic and deadly police violence, this has been a difficult few weeks for black America. It has highlighted how little is under our control. We, for the most part, are not the police on the street. We, for the most part, are not the CEOs in the boardrooms. We, for the most part, are not the voters who elect prosecutors and judges. We are not sitting at the table with the slightly racist cousins ​​and uncles and in-laws who laugh at them or just tolerate them.

This week has shown how much of what has been happening, and how many of the things that must change, are mostly white. You have true power. You are in positions of authority. If this has really affected you in the deepest, you can change the white culture. From inside. We can not

I hope this moment is a real wake-up call for whites, for our allies. And stay awake. Because that is where the only real change can come from. There is simply not much more that we black and brown people can do except try not to get an injection every day. And the hope…

I had to tell my 15-year-old son when a white Maryland-National Capital Park Police Police woman was holding us up when we left Ring Road 495 to keep our hands in sight and our mouths shut. while trying to figure out why we were being held.

"Oh no, you weren't speeding up," the officer told me as his flashlight shone in my face with his left hand as his right hand hovered over its holster. "You just looked out of place, so I checked your plates and your contamination certificate expired. You better fix it." Smog certificate? For real?

It turns out that our only crime was that we were two black men driving a Mercedes-Benz S430 in the DC suburbs and that we weren't worth shooting at.

But I have hope. Millions upon millions of white people in America were, in essence, upset and embarrassed by the murder of George Floyd. They knew inside that it was wrong and not the America they want to live in. Many also know, at least intellectually, that such episodes frequently occur to people of color, even if most do not show on television and on social media. media. And some have taken to the streets this week to join, and in some cases lead, the protests. They are there, on the front line, doing something about it. That gives me hope. But it's not enough.

This is the time for whites to actively challenge their uncles, their coworkers, their drinking friends, those they know who are actively racist or passively indifferent to what happens in their communities (and often on their behalf) every day. . It is time to make them feel uncomfortable.

They need to accept that there are thousands of George Floyd episodes going on all the time in this country that are not caught on someone's cell phone, episodes that end as an afterthought in a tampered police report, "The suspect resisted arrest. . "or" The responding officers believed that the suspect was looking for a weapon … "

Good cops, and yes, many ARE good cops, they need to actively verify, call, and deliver their colleagues on campus or in the locker room (and they know exactly who they are) to those who know who should never be allowed. use deadly force to satisfy your power trips. And law enforcement unions must take a leadership role in purging their ranks of those officers (and they know exactly who they are) who know they don't have to wield a weapon and a badge in today's society.

We have seen dozens of public companies, from Uber to Platoon to Postmates: Issuing statements of support, proclaiming that they, too, create "Black Lives Matter". While that support is appreciated, the next question is, "What else are you going to do about it?" If you look at the top management of companies, their top leadership, their boards of directors, do you see many people of color? No? Well what are you going to do about it? When you look at who your top suppliers are, who you hire as an external advisor, like your accountants, as your advisors, are you doing business with black and brown-owned companies?

So right now what can you do about it? For starters, it can open up to our daily reality. Listen with your mouth closed and your heart open as your black friends talk about what they are dealing with every day. Yes, we can help you become aware, but we cannot help you understand. Read excellent works like "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for Whites to Talk About Racism" by anti-racist educator Robin DiAngelo or Dr. Martin Luther King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail". Or simply search Twitter for the #WhitePeoplesHomework hashtag.

White people, this is in you. You are in positions of power. You are the ones who can be the change.

Do not miss this opportunity. The United States needs you to step up.