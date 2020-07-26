America really needs John Lewis's kind of leadership right now

The last week of tributes to the late representative John Lewis only begins to show how much he will be missed.

With his departure at age 80, the nation lost a warrior for peace, justice and equality. Although abused and brutalized in the quest to dismantle Jim Crow segregation and establish truly equal rights under the law, Lewis never deviated from his commitment to nonviolent protest and his decency to everyone, including opponents of the movement.

A liberty rider and chair of the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee while still attending Fisk University in Tennessee, he stood out among the civil rights giants of that time. As Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., wrote, the man she and her siblings called Uncle John "was a nonviolent warrior": "As I crossed that bridge in Selma under threat of state-sanctioned violence and possibly life-threatening, to lead Freedom Rides to volatile encounters, to be handcuffed repeatedly for justice and justice, he persisted. "

That persistence in justice and justice defined man. Writing on Tablet, James Kirchick noted that Lewis did not support the Million Men March in 1995 because he could not ignore the story of organizer Louis Farrakhan of "divisive and intolerant" statements, so the march, Lewis himself wrote, it was "what I worked against". – tolerance, inclusion, integration ".

His fierce loyalty to his principles, no matter how the winds of popular opinion blew, are a model for us all.

His methods should also be a model for Black Lives Matter protesters and their allies – violence is never the answer. It undermines support and outshines the message.

In 2015 remarks at the Howard University convocation, Rep. Lewis urged students to act as symbols of nonviolent change, to be bold and aggressive, but with peace and love. He highly believed in the power of love to persuade enemies and win over opponents.

Unlike the "civil disobedience" arrests made for television today, Lewis endured reality: real time in jail, many times for daring to unbundle lunch counters, movie theaters, and bus stations "Solo for whites. " However, he and his compatriots remained in a truly peaceful protest despite the brutal treatment.

John Lewis may have lost his battle with cancer, but he never lost the fight for civil rights and human dignity. Your voice of reason, embrace of difference, and a desire to heal are sorely needed in our fractured nation.