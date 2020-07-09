American accused of fatally stabbing Rome police says he was beaten in custody

According to a report released Wednesday, one of the Bay Area students who is being tried in Italy for the murder of a police officer said he was detained in custody.

Finnegan Lee Elder, 20, told his father and lawyer that he was beaten at a Rome police station after his arrest last July for allegedly stabbing to death a plainclothes policeman during a drug raid, France-Presse agency reported.

"They hit me pretty bad …" Elder said during the conversation on August 2, 2019, which was secretly recorded.

"They threw me on the ground, kicked me, beat me, stood on me, spat on me," Elder added, saying he had bruises on his arms and legs.

The court requested a transcript of the conversation as part of Elder's ongoing trial, and AFP obtained it on Wednesday.

Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 19, are accused of killing Brigadier General Mario Carabinieri Mario Cerciello Rega during a fight in the early hours of July 26, 2019.

The police brutality claim comes after a leaked photo showed Natale-Hjorth blindfolded with a scarf and handcuffed in the barracks in Rome, where he and Elder had been questioned.

Speaking to his father and his American lawyer, Elder said that he had not been blindfolded like Natale-Hjorth, but that the policemen "kept my head down for a long time," leaving him unsure of which police station he was in. found exactly.

"I really don't remember very well … I was, they had me waiting so long, it's kind of a confusion."

He added: "They said they would give me 40 years if I didn't give them the password for my phone."

Prosecutors say Elder repeatedly sank an 8-inch "attack style" knife in Cerciello, while Natale-Hjorth clashed with the officer's close companion.

Cerciello was stabbed 11 times and bled out on a deserted street near a luxury hotel in Rome's Prati neighborhood, where the Americans were staying.

Elder, who was 19 at the time of the murder, admitted to stabbing Cerciello, claiming self-defense.

He insists that the police officer and his partner, who was also dressed in civilian clothes, attacked him and Natale-Hjorth, and thought that he was fighting for his life against drug traffickers.

Natale-Hjorth initially told investigators that he had not been involved, but his fingerprints were found on a ceiling panel in the hotel room where the students had hidden the knife.

Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

Defense attorneys claim Cerciello's partner Andrea Varriale lied after the fatal stabbing, even about whether the cops were armed, as they should have been while on duty.

When asked about the allegations of police brutality, Elder's father Ethan Elder told AFP: "The terrible truth of what Finnegan was subjected to and endured as a terrified 19-year-old is now being revealed to the world" .

"Our hearts break every minute of every hour of every day."