American admirals in the South China Sea: everyone wears a mask

The Navy response to the pandemic comes after one of its Pacific-based carriers, USS Theodore Roosevelt, was paralyzed for weeks earlier this year by an outbreak that infected hundreds of its crew.

"We have taken extraordinary measures to protect our sailors from Covid, but that said it remains a real threat and requires constant vigilance," Rear Admiral George Wikoff, commander of Strike Group 5, led by USS Ronald Reagan, said Wednesday. in a phone call about the deployment of the South China Sea.

"All equipment underway, everyone on board, must wear a mask," said Wikoff.

The Navy has also spaced meals, instituted social distancing and brought on board specialists such as microbiologists and additional health personnel, said Wikoff and Admiral James Kirk, commander of the Carrier Strike 11 Strike Group, led by USS Nimitz.

"All of those measures have been effective, and we are sailing without Covid at this time," said Wikoff.

Wikoff and Kirk spoke to CNN after leading their groups, totaling more than 12,000 sailors and airmen, in a deployment of two aircraft carriers in the South China Sea, the first time that two of the massive warships of The US Navy has been in the region for six years.

US Navy Overcomes Covid-19 Problem

The deployment, which saw the two carriers and their escorts operating 24 hours a day while launching hundreds of aircraft departures daily, comes as the United States itself is struggling with a surge in Covid-19 cases and how to stop the infection rates.

There is a division in the country in the use of masks, enacting measures of social distancing and when and to what extent to open everything, from shops to schools and sports stadiums.

With tens of thousands of new infections reported in the US daily, the country is close to 3 million infections in total since the coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year.

More than 1,000 of those Covid-19 cases were among the crew of Theodore Roosevelt, who was tied up in Guam for weeks in the spring.

Smaller outbreaks were reported between the Reagan and Nimitz crews, but Kirk said the Navy changed that situation.

"The strike group has been free of Covid since early April," Kirk said Wednesday.

"We have been very effective in applying the mitigation measures that have been implemented to protect the health and preparedness of the crew and attack group," he said.

The previous outbreaks left the US Navy open to criticism from rival China, which touted its readiness as the Pentagon battled the virus on American ships.

Analyst Carl Schuster, a former director of operations at the United States Pacific Command Joint Intelligence Center, said the double-carrier exercise in the South China Sea was designed to send a message to Beijing. "The United States Navy is back after the Covid-19-driven decline in activity," Schuster said.

The admirals said Wednesday that their deployment in the South China Sea, almost all of which China claims as its territory, was intended to underscore the United States Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. "If there are nations that have excessive claims, we will challenge them," Kirk said.

China criticizes US exercises

On Monday, Beijing called the United States' presence in the region destabilizing.

"The United States' action is intended to open a gap between countries, promote the militarization of the South China Sea and undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea," said the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of China Zhao Lijian at a press conference.

In a report in the China-sponsored Global Times, Beijing called US carriers "nothing more than paper tigers at the gates of China" and said that Beijing has more than enough firepower to defend its positions in the South China Sea.

"The South China Sea is completely within the reach of the People's Liberation Army (EPL), and any US carrier movements in the region are closely watched and led by the EPL, which has a wide range of Carrier weapons such as the DF-21D and DF-26, both considered missiles & # 39; aircraft carrier assassins & # 39; "said the Global Times report.

"Any movement of US aircraft carriers in the region is for the pleasure of the EPL," Global Times tweeted, along with images of the Chinese missile.

The United States Navy quickly responded:

"And yet there they are. Two @USNavy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea. #USSNimitz and #USSRonaldReagan are not intimidated #AtOurDiscretion," the US Navy chief of information tweeted. USA

Despite all the web-based rhetoric, the two admirals said their operations in the South China Sea were routine.

They said that Chinese warships supervised the United States exercises, but the operations were professional and safe.

"We certainly saw the EPL Navy and they saw us," said Kirk.