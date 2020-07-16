American Airlines and JetBlue team up

This type of alliance is common among international carriers, who face limits on where they can fly in their respective countries. Their less common, but not unknown, for Two national airlines that compete with each other.
Airlines said this The alliance "will create seamless connectivity for travelers in the Northeast and more choice for customers through its complementary national and international networks," adding that "the relationship will accelerate the recovery of each airline as the travel industry grows. adapt to new trends as a result of the pandemic. " "
While American, the world's largest airline, is much larger than JetBlue, JetBlue has a strong market position in New York and on some key routes between that city and Boston and Florida.
American has a similar alliance with Alaska Air, which is primarily a West Coast airline, which was announced earlier this year just before the pandemic began to seriously affect U.S. air travel Northwest and Continental Airlines as well They had an alliance at a time before both companies were bought by other larger airlines.
The agreement comes at a time when All airlines are struggling with the massive drop in demand for air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. All airlines are expected to post massive losses in the second quarter, and layoffs are looming for many airlines in October. Job cuts were not allowed until then as part of a $ 25 billion federal bailout of the airline industry that was approved earlier this year.
American, the world's largest airline, today notifies 25,000 employees who face the possibility of losing their jobs, although the airline said that not all of those job cuts are true.
There has been a slight rebound in leisure passenger air travel in recent weeks. But some airlines, including United (UAL) and Delta (DAL), report that the reserves have started to fall again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. There have also been limits for travelers to Covid-19 hot spots traveling to some areas in the northeast.