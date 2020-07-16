American Airlines and JetBlue team up

This type of alliance is common among international carriers, who face limits on where they can fly in their respective countries. Their less common, but not unknown, for Two national airlines that compete with each other.

Airlines said this The alliance "will create seamless connectivity for travelers in the Northeast and more choice for customers through its complementary national and international networks," adding that "the relationship will accelerate the recovery of each airline as the travel industry grows. adapt to new trends as a result of the pandemic. " "

While American, the world's largest airline, is much larger than JetBlue, JetBlue has a strong market position in New York and on some key routes between that city and Boston and Florida.

American has a similar alliance with Alaska Air, which is primarily a West Coast airline, which was announced earlier this year just before the pandemic began to seriously affect U.S. air travel Northwest and Continental Airlines as well They had an alliance at a time before both companies were bought by other larger airlines.