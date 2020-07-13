American Airlines is reviewing the matter after the Dem tweeted a photo of Ted Cruz flying without a mask

Fox News learned that American Airlines is reviewing an incident in which Senator Ted Cruz was photographed on one of his unmasked flights.

The Texas Republican was flying Sunday through one of American's national regional partners, American Airlines told Fox News.

"For the well-being of our clients and team members, we demand that facial covers be worn on board, and we expect our clients to comply with our policies when they choose to travel with us," the airline said in a statement to Fox News. "How do we do it?" In all cases such as these, we review the details of the matter and, although our policy does not apply to eating or drinking, we have contacted Senator Cruz to affirm the importance of this policy as part of our commitment to protect health and safety of the traveling public. "

JETBLUE WILL CONTINUE TO BLOCK MIDDLE SEATS UNTIL AT LEAST SEPTEMBER

Hosseh Enad, a member of the Democratic Congress Committee, tweeted a photo showing Cruz sitting on board an airplane without a mask.

"Captured today at 10:45 am – @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask," the tweet said.

A Cruz spokesman said the senator was having coffee when he removed his mask. He appeared to be holding a drink and a cell phone when the picture was taken.

"To help promote safety, Senator Cruz wears a mask when traveling and practices social distancing when possible. In accordance with airline policy, he temporarily removes the mask while eating or drinking," said a Cruz spokesman. to The Hill.

Another tweet featured an image of Cruz wearing a mask, which read: "SPOTTED: Ted Cruz wearing a mask on an airplane when he's not having coffee."

In response to the tweet, Enad also tweeted another image of Cruz without a mask while sitting outside the door to board the flight. It was unclear which airport he was at.

"For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it's not difficult to put on a mask and ditch one side to take a sip and then put it back on," the publication said. "Most people take their time drinking coffee. Also, here is a photo of him sitting outside the door:"

Cruz's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American requires the use of face covers during onboard flights. The policy does not apply to eating or drinking, the airline said.

In June, several airlines began enforcing rules requiring passengers to wear face masks while traveling when the coronavirus resurfaced in the United States. Customers who refuse to comply can be denied boarding, according to American.