American Airlines mechanic accused of smuggling cocaine, but his lawyer says authorities were wrong







The mechanic, Paul Belloisi, 52, was charged last month due in part to court delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The charges include conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to import cocaine, and import of cocaine.

The mechanic from Hicksville, New York, was indicted on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His attorney, David Besso, said Belloisi is a 30-year-old American Airlines employee with an "impeccable" record and no criminal record.

"He was fulfilling his official duties as an airline mechanic," Besso said. "Somehow, the government had planted a cocaine scam on the plane, which he said should not be there, came up and touched her, and they arrested him."

Prosecutors say a flight landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York from Jamaica on February 4, and Customs and Border Patrol officials discovered 10 cocaine bricks hidden behind a blanket in a compartment underneath. from the airplane cabin. According to a criminal complaint, the officers removed the cocaine bricks and replaced them with fake bricks. They also put an electronic device in the compartment that would send out a radio signal if the area around the fake bricks were disturbed and the blanket and bricks were sprayed with a substance that, if touched, would light up under a certain type of light. When the plane was being boarded for its next flight, authorities saw Belloisi enter the compartment and the electronic device sent a signal to officers, according to the complaint. The complaint also said that the gloves Belloisi was wearing glowed when illuminated with a certain type of light. He was found with an empty tool bag and holes inside his jacket, something that narcotics traffickers often do to smuggle contraband, according to the complaint. Belloisi was arrested and released on bail. Authorities from the Department of Homeland Security called Belloisi an "inmate" who moved more than 25 pounds of cocaine from Jamaica to New York. "As alleged, this airline mechanic abused his position as a trusted employee and his access to sensitive areas of the JFK airport to participate in the clandestine importation of cocaine," said United States Attorney Richard Donoghue in a statement. An American Airlines spokesman said Belloisi is being held from service pending the outcome of the investigation. They added in a statement to CNN that all team members are undergoing criminal background checks and that the company is fully cooperating in the investigation. "At American, we have an unwavering commitment to the safety of our clients and team members," the spokesperson said. "We take this matter very seriously and continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout their investigation."

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.