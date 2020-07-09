American Airlines pilot says some passengers are getting creative by removing the masks

There is always someone looking for a loophole.

An American Airlines pilot recently revealed in an interview that he has noted that some passengers find "creative" ways to remove their masks on the flight. While it seems that people don't necessarily remove their masks completely, some people try to get away with it without wearing them properly.

Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, recently spoke about his experiences, reports USA Today. According to him, some passengers have found interesting ways to wear their masks.

"We are beginning to see people take creative forms on the temporary relief plane by wearing the masks," he said. “You see it fall on the nose. Or maybe you see it used more like a chinrest.

Tajer went on to attribute the behavior as "just natural human reactions" rather than anything malicious. He also said that, from what he has seen, most passengers comply with the mask rules established by American Airlines (there is no federal regulation for face masks).

When asked for comment, an American Airlines spokesperson referred Fox News to the company's previous statement about face masks, which says: "American, like other American airlines, already requires customers to cover their faces while are on board a plane. American already enforces this policy at the door and will deny boarding to non-compliant customers. American can now also deny future travel for customers who refuse to cover their faces. American made this change after working in conjunction with Airlines for America in an industry-wide response. "

The statement continues: "We believe that the face covering requirement is important, so customers will notice more reminders of our policy while traveling with us, both at the airport and on the flight."