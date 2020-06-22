American among victims of terrorism in the United Kingdom, confirms the United States ambassador

A US man was among the three victims stabbed to death in a park in the English city of Reading that is being treated as a terrorist attack, the US ambassador to Britain confirmed Monday.

Ambassador Woody Johnson offered his "deepest condolences" to the families of those killed in the June 20 attack. A 25-year-old man believed to be the only attacker is in custody, but authorities said the motive for the carnage was unclear.

"Our thoughts go out to everyone affected," said Johnson. "We absolutely condemn the attack and have offered our assistance to the British law enforcement forces."

UK stabbing suspect previously set concerns about joining Jihadi group, report says

Three people died and three others were seriously injured in Saturday night's stabbing attack in Forbury Gardens Park in Reading, a city of 200,000 people 40 miles (64 km) west of London.

The Philadelphia Investigator named the American victim as Joe Ritchie-Bennett, a friend of James Furlong, a history professor named by his school as one of the victims.

BRITISH BEEKEEPING ATTACK THAT LEFT 3 DEATHS TREATED AS INCIDENT OF TERROR, SAYS THE POLICE

Ritchie-Bennett was 39 years old and had moved to England from the United States about 15 years ago. His father Robert Ritchie said his son worked for a London law firm before taking a job about 10 years ago at a Dutch pharmaceutical company that had its British headquarters in Reading.

Britain's official level of terrorism threat remains "substantial" after the attack.