American banks and financial institutions have been slowly breaking ties with the arms industry.

It's a slow and steady form of gun control that gradually gains momentum with limited public fanfare: if guns can't be taken directly from the hands of citizens, the next best target is banks and financial institutions that allow transactions or loans for the industry.

Vining posted a call between himself and the California-based company on YouTube and told Fox News that they are no longer using PayPal for anything, personal or commercial, and that they do not intend to return.

"It is an ongoing fight when it comes to driving anything that is legitimate and related to small arms in the current political climate," he said.

In April, several Republican senators wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, expressing concern that "several of the nation's systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), including Citibank, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and others, continue to use their Market dominance financially discriminate against legal and compliant companies for political reasons, "including" the firearms and ammunition industry. "

But a big part of this has been political pressure.

Representative Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat from Virginia, quietly introduced the Gun Violence Prevention Act through financial intelligence late last year. This pushes banks and credit card companies to automatically provide transaction data to federal authorities on some firearm purchases with the goal of identifying "suspicious activity," even though payment networks determine what it is. strange and what is not a worrying precedent.

And an increasing number of state leaders are targeting.

In New Jersey, despite having some of the strictest gun laws, Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order last September that required information from banks detailing their relationships, practices, and policies regarding manufacturers and sellers of weapons. The order allows lawmakers to squeeze major financial institutions to stand in line or risk losing state business.

But Jersey is not the only state that takes matters into its own hands and goes to war with the firearms industry.

Late last year, Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, who oversees $ 37 billion in public pension funds, announced plans to redistribute $ 30 million worth of shares in securities of civilian firearm manufacturers. As part of the initiative, officially called the Responsible Weapons Policy, Wooden also intends to ban future firearm-related investments, in addition to establishing a series of incentives for banks and financial institutions that adopt protocols against firearms. weapons.

It would be the first major move the state has made in ditching the actions of gun companies since their 2012 Newtown school shooting, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly children.

Meanwhile, in California, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Down, D-L.A., Introduced a bill last year urging banks to stop lending to gun manufacturers and retailers. The measure, titled ACR-115, "would urge all banks to discuss their lending practices with their shareholders and adopt lending practices that reflect the values ​​of the people of California to protect citizens before profits." He went through the Assembly and is awaiting Senate approval.

And while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did not focus on banking, in 2018, he instructed the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to send an URGENT guide to "banks and insurance companies to consider the reputational risks of having relationships with the National Rifle Association (NRA). "

In 2018, the California State Teacher Retirement System, valued at $ 222.5 billion, also voted to squeeze gun retailers to stop guns and accessories, a move opponents condemn as a worrying precedent .

The political lobbying campaign finally began with an Obama-era initiative called Operation Chokepoint in 2013, in which the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) set about investigating business between banks and firearm companies.

"At the time of Operation Chokepoint, we started to run into a lot of trouble finding a credit card company to do our processing," recalled Gary Eliseo, founder of Competition Machine Inc., a manufacturer of firearm accessories based in Arizona. "I finally found a processor that took over my business, but I had to assure them that we don't make firearms."

He recalled an incident several years ago in which a customer sent a payment for a custom rifle stock, and PayPal abruptly froze the account.

"They didn't even let me return the money to the customer, they just froze everything and tried to make it a big deal," said Elisha. "Financial institutions just don't want to get involved. Today I hear a lot about people who have all kinds of problems with banks and financial institutions."

Operation Chokepoint finally closed in August 2017 after controversy and lawsuits by companies that complained of circumventing due process and pressured the financial industry to cut ties with the firearms industry, despite that there is no evidence of irregularities. However, many in the firearms industry say doing business can still be a challenge.

Electronic payment conglomerates, including PayPal, Square, and Apple Pay, have also taken a notable stance, and in recent years have banned sales and transactions of firearms through their systems. PayPal was the first to open fire, so to speak, when making the call in 2011.

"If you are going to have a consistent set of values ​​that you stand for, they must be reflected in your acceptable use policy," Chief Executive Dan Schulman told the New York Times. "Companies and, by extension, their management teams and their CEOs have a moral obligation to try to be a force for good."

And in recent years, and especially in the wake of the 2016 Orlando nightclub terror attack, financial institutions have come under even greater scrutiny. Several non-profit organizations came together to publish "Is your bank loaded?" The report includes a scorecard for the 15 largest banks, based on the agreement between financing and firearms, their stance and statements on gun control, sponsorship of pro-gun groups and campaign donations.

Citibank earned the highest rank: a B. In March 2018, its parent company Citigroup paved the way for Wall Street as the first to announce that it would approve a mandate requiring all its retail customers not to sell firearms to customers under the age of 21 years. and it prohibits its clients from selling impact stocks and other devices deemed "to increase the firing rate of semi-automatic weapons."

A month later, Bank of America said it would stop lending money "to gun manufacturers who make military-style weapons" and emphasized that, as a company, it was seeking to find out what it could do to "help end the tragedy." of mass shootings. "

The Berkshire Bank, which had previously issued a line of credit to Sig Sauer, the creator of the MCX rifle used in the 2016 Orlando nightclub terror attack, also announced in 2018 that it would break loan links with the manufacturer.

And for some financial institutions, the anti-gun approach has also been duplicated as a marketing move. The largest union bank in the United States, Amalgamated Bank, launched a campaign calling itself "the socially responsible bank of the United States" and urges its cohorts and clients to speak with their wallets and "join the movement."

According to Watson, financial service providers who "become political and discriminate against legitimate customers should not receive taxpayer-funded bailouts or subsidies."

"This is nothing less than government-subsidized gun control," he said.

However, pro-Second Amendment companies say the obstacles force them to find creative solutions to stay afloat. Numerous devotees of weapons and accessories have established their own card processing business specifically for the firearms industry, such as Stephen Bozich, who launched BareArms.com more than three years ago, with a focus on selling unfinished weapons.

Larry Lopata also created his own crowdfunding site, GunDynamics.com, in 2018 to fill a gap in the industry, as prominent crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo also don't allow users to raise money for innovative weapon companies.

And at least for now, there are still some banks, credit card networks, and lenders who argue that their customers have a right to privacy and that it is not their corporate obligation to dictate what legal products Americans can and cannot buy.

Wells Fargo, despite receiving an "F" on the gun control scorecard, has remained steadfast in his defense of the $ 14 billion a year legal industry. The bank has continued to issue multi-million dollar lines of credit to companies like Sturm, Ruger & Co., but for the past year it has downplayed arms lobby links.

Mastercard and Visa Inc. have also said they will not prevent customers from making legal purchases.

"We are guided by federal law in a country, and our job is to create and facilitate fair and safe trade," President and CEO Alfred Kelly said on CNBC last August. "If we start being legislators, it is a very slippery slope. We should not determine what is right or what is wrong in terms of buying people."