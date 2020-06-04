American billionaires have grown rich by $ 565 billion during the pandemic

The acceleration of wealth for the wealthiest Americans is being driven by the remarkable recovery in the stock market, which has soared in large part due to unprecedented action by the Federal Reserve.
"The stock market that is taking off, and decoupling from the real economy, is exacerbating inequality," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.
Big Tech is prospering
The Federal Reserve's emergency response, including lowering interest rates to zero and promising to buy unlimited amounts of bonds, was designed to make risky assets like stocks look more attractive. Investors have essentially been forced to bet on stocks, and Big Tech in particular is benefiting from that.
Unemployment could soon reach almost 20%
Meanwhile, the United States has been plagued by mass unemployment caused by the social distancing requirements imposed to combat the pandemic.
"The growing billionaire wealth juxtaposed with the suffering and plight of millions undermines the social solidarity required for us to recover together for years to come," Chuck Collins, co-author of the IPI report, said in a statement.
Of course, millions of average Americans are also benefiting from the V-shaped recovery in the stock market. The rebound has raised the value of investment portfolios, pension funds and retirement accounts. Even betting on a vanilla fund that tracks the S&P 500 would have given investors an orderly return of almost 40% from the lows on March 23.
About 52% of families owned shares directly or indirectly through retirement plans like 401 (k) s, according to 2016 Federal Reserve statistics.
These trends help explain the unrest that has gripped the United States. Although the initial catalyst was police brutality, protests and riots are taking place in a nation divided on racial and economic lines. And those failures seem to be growing during the pandemic.
"You have a fuel mix of income loss and inequality," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International.