American citizens longing for international travel: will they be welcome?

(CNN) – In downtown Buffalo, New York, crossing the border into Ontario, Canada used to be as easy as driving a mile across the Peace Bridge over the Niagara River. But that is now a prohibited route.

In the coronavirus era, New York residents and out-of-state hikers cannot cross the border for leisure travel.

Given that the United States has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than anywhere else in the world, with numbers increasing in some states every day, it is unlikely that American travelers will be able to enter soon.

"The chances of the United States are close to zero," an EU diplomat told CNN. "With their infection rates … even they can't believe that possibility."

As long as the U.S.-Canada border remains closed, visiting Niagara Falls in Ontario will not be possible for U.S. citizens. LARS HAGBERG / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Where does this new world order leave American citizens with a penchant for travel?

Nostalgic for the days before Covid when an American passport promised access to much of the world? Anxious at how they will be perceived, and received, by foreign countries when the restrictions finally loosen?

The future of travel for Americans, and whether they will be welcomed as tourists again, is unclear; In many ways it is a moot point as long as traveling to certain regions is prohibited.

Uninvited

Since many Americans avoid air travel and instead take the road, they will not take the road to Canada. In fact, the travel restrictions for US passport holders right now far outweigh the travel possibilities.

And for many people, this is as it should be.

A trip to Canada is unlikely to be a summer vacation option for Americans, while the Covid-19 outbreak in the United States continues to grow. Courtesy of Via Rail Canada

Colleen Friesen, who lives in a small tourist town in British Columbia, hopes that the border between the United States and Canada will remain closed.

"Most Canadians are strongly against allowing Americans to enter the country because of the rampant infection rate in the United States. Although some states appear to be handling the pandemic, when we see news from Oklahoma allowing an indoor rally, we just shake our collective heads. " Friesen tells CNN Travel by email.

Stacey McKenna, who lives in Colorado, is not ready to think about international travel of any kind right now, although she stipulates that it is partly because the places on her radar "are extremely vulnerable economically and geographically," and she would not. be willing to risk exposing anyone.

"I think if I get to a place where I feel international (or even air) travel would be appropriate, then I will start to wonder if I think I would be welcome."

For New York-based travel writer Juliet Izon, who canceled a summer vacation in Italy months ago when there was still a ray of hope that things could resume, seeing where the United States compares to other countries is daunting. and depressing.

Izon believes that one day he will travel to Italy, but says: "I would not be surprised if in certain countries they did not allow the entry of Americans for a time or a really strict quarantine for years to come," adding that the United States' handling of Covid-19 would probably be "another black mark on us".

The other? The state of American politics.

Friesen, who says he appreciates his country's politicians behind the scientific and medical community, fears the way the virus in the United States "has become politicized."

France is in the reopening stages, but U.S. citizens are not yet on the list of countries they can visit. BERTRAND GUAY / AFP via Getty Images

But an EU diplomat, who spoke to CNN earlier this week on condition of anonymity, calls the travel decision between the United States and the EU a very sensitive issue and insists that "it is only about health."

"Sure, you can see that it is not listed as something political, when one country is allowed and another is not, but this is a misrepresentation of what we are doing. We are looking to open our borders, this is a positive step."

Despite this statement and the insistence of the EU diplomat that "we want people to come", the travel landscape, much changed, worries some people.

"Instead of thinking about the near future of travel, I've been reflecting on how all of this will affect xenophobia in general," says McKenna.

A holistic experience

Dennis Geronimus, professor and associate president of art history at New York University, has historically combined business and leisure travel, often to Italy. He is not personally concerned with how he will be received when he travels internationally again, and he is someone who will likely be able to travel on certain foreign lands much sooner than other Americans.

This is largely due to the nature of your trip. Geronimus is generally hosted by international colleagues and admits that it is "different from going on vacation somewhere without knowing anyone and then immersing yourself in the culture and going to see the sites and seeing other foreigners as well."

Right now, American travelers cannot go to Italy and cities like Rome (above), at least not for pure pleasure travel. ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP via Getty Images

There are steps Geronimus could take now to grant potentially banned access to U.S. leisure travelers, although he would still be subject to quarantine.

In any case, although he would like to see Rafael's exhibition in Rome and collaborate with colleagues in Italy, he is not planning a trip to the region any time soon.

It may be considered essential, but Geronimus does not see it as essential enough. Instead, the teacher would prefer to focus on the steps necessary to resume face-to-face classes at NYU this fall.

Similarly, McKenna, whose background is in medical anthropology and public health, is thinking of other more important things: "I'll be honest. I haven't even gotten to the question of whether I think I would feel welcome as an American." since international travel is not appropriate at this time.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says: "We have been working with countries around the world, including our friends in Europe and in the EU itself, to determine how we can safely reopen international travel. It is important that the United States give Europeans the ability to travel back to the United States. "

Security First

It's not about Americans, per se, New Zealander Elen Turner says, though it's hard to ignore the restrictions that affect them along with the number of deaths and confirmed cases of Covid.

"I think that once the borders are reopened properly, New Zealanders will be as welcoming to Americans as they will be to any other traveler," Turner says.

But Friesen, who is concerned about managing the pandemic in the United States, says: "Given the rejection of the pandemic protocols we've seen in the United States, we simply don't believe that Americans do the right thing."

While New Zealand may form a travel bubble with Australia, Americans are unlikely to be allowed to enter soon. Courtesy of Shutterstock.

However, for so many people CNN Travel spoke to, the health and safety of others, and doing the right thing, it is supreme.

Chicago-based photographer and writer Joshua Mellin says, "I think traveling internationally for pleasure right now demonstrates a complete lack of attention, you deserve any look you have."

Mellin adds: "Personally, I think we are all citizens of the world, but there is still the reality that you have no right to access a foreign country, you have access."

When it comes to granting foreigners entry, Turner would be comfortable taking the cues from the New Zealand government. At this time, returning New Zealand citizens must be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival, and no one else can enter.

If, later, quarantine applies to all New Zealand visitors, what happens then?

"So if that were to extend to all newcomers, I think New Zealanders would agree with that because, overall, our government has handled the pandemic well and there is a high degree of confidence in them," Turner says.

She adds, however, that she doesn't see this happening, she doesn't foresee New Zealand being open to foreigners until quarantine is no longer needed.

The idea of ​​a pre-vacation quarantine is under scrutiny anyway.

Last month, as the concept was gathering steam, Alison Hickey, president of Kensington Tours, told CNN Travel that "we would not recommend traveling to a destination that has implemented a 14-day self-quarantine requirement."

& # 39; We are reopening & # 39;

While forced quarantines will deter many travelers, other regions with no current quarantines could attract them.

American travelers can fly to Mexico, but for many, the risks are not worth it. Photo: Parish of San Miguell Arcángel in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. Shutterstock

Whether it's promotions or hotel upgrades or relaxed cancellation policies, the sweet chorus of "we're opening" could fuel what has been a very dark period in the tourism industry.

But just because the Maldives, a luxury destination, is ready to receive all visitors without restrictions (no visa requirements or additional fees, either), how many US citizens are ready to go?

For many of the American travelers CNN Travel spoke with for this story, being welcome or feeling welcome in another country is beside the point.

The danger of exposure and of being exposed looms. And then there is the fear of being trapped somewhere far away.

Originally from upstate New York, Elizabeth Lavis found herself struggling to leave Vietnam in March amid the outbreak and sudden travel restrictions. That test and what happened to the coronavirus have made Lavis reluctant to leave home for the foreseeable future.

California-based writer Melanie Haikan would like to go to Costa Rica at some point and is only looking at places that are eager for visitors. Nell Lewis

California resident Melanie Haiken expresses her desire to help struggling economies as a tourist and is already thinking about her future trips, which include places not so close to home: "As for international travel, I would be ready to traveling again in August, but I would want to go to places eager for visitors.I have my eye on Guatemala and Costa Rica, Turkey and Jordan, Scotland, Estonia, and some other places that seem like likely candidates based on both security like how much their economies depend on tourism. "

It would appear that Turkey is a likely candidate. On June 19, Turkish Airlines relaunched two routes from North America to Istanbul with two others (Miami and Los Angeles) following June 22 and 24, respectively. In late July, three additional US hubs will operate flights to Turkey.

Any ban on travel to the EU could turn things around, but as of June 23, when CNN spoke to Connecticut-based Caryn B. Davis about her upcoming trip to the Azores in Portugal, the travel journalist said that still planning to go, hopefully in the next six weeks.

Pompeo He expressed the importance of the economy in travel between the US and the EU and said: "It is important that the United States give Europeans the ability to travel back to the United States. It is important, very important that Europeans fully reconnect with the American economy as well. "

But until security concerns can be adequately addressed, Mellin doesn't believe that anyone, a US citizen or not, should go anywhere.

"There is a responsibility to show respect for other people and places as a traveler who starts at home and is inherently broken by visiting another country during a global pandemic."

But in fact, international travel can be resumed sooner rather than later in some currently banned locations. "I am sure that in the coming weeks we will solve it not only between the United States and the EU, but also between the United States and other parts of the world," Pompeo said.

As for how it will be?

"I think that in any case, when we travel, it certainly is my hope that we bring that feeling of, I think, empathy wherever we go …" says Geronimus.

CNN's James Frater, Michael Conte and Luke McGee contributed reporting on this story.