American Egyptian medical student released from Egyptian prison after more than a year





Mohamed Amashah was released on Sunday "after 486 days of arbitrary detention," according to the Freedom Initiative, the human rights organization that advocated on his behalf. He returned to the United States on Monday and "returned to his home in Jersey City, New Jersey to be with his loved ones," the organization said in a statement.

Amashah, a medical student, was arrested in Cairo last spring after protesting in Tahrir Square and displaying a sign that read: "Freedom for all prisoners." He was accused of misusing social media and helping a terrorist group. Amashah started a hunger strike in March 2020 to protest his imprisonment.

The Freedom Initiative said that "the liberation of Amashah is welcome progress and a step in the right direction that we hope will be based on the release of other political prisoners in Egypt, including American citizens."

"We at Freedom Initiative, your family and friends are delighted with your release and return home and would like to extend our deepest thanks to members of Congress, civil society organizations, the State Department, the National Security Council. and the Vice President's office for defending the Mohamed Amashah case, "they said in their statement on Monday.