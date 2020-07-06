American Egyptian medical student released from Egyptian prison after more than a year

Mohamed Amashah was released on Sunday "after 486 days of arbitrary detention," according to the Freedom Initiative, the human rights organization that advocated on his behalf. He returned to the United States on Monday and "returned to his home in Jersey City, New Jersey to be with his loved ones," the organization said in a statement.
Amashah, a medical student, was arrested in Cairo last spring after protesting in Tahrir Square and displaying a sign that read: "Freedom for all prisoners." He was accused of misusing social media and helping a terrorist group. Amashah started a hunger strike in March 2020 to protest his imprisonment.
The Freedom Initiative said that "the liberation of Amashah is welcome progress and a step in the right direction that we hope will be based on the release of other political prisoners in Egypt, including American citizens."
"We at Freedom Initiative, your family and friends are delighted with your release and return home and would like to extend our deepest thanks to members of Congress, civil society organizations, the State Department, the National Security Council. and the Vice President's office for defending the Mohamed Amashah case, "they said in their statement on Monday.
CNN has reached out to the State Department and the Egyptian government to comment on Amashah's release.
"The conditions of detention are appalling and hundreds of prisoners, including political detainees, have died in custody due to apparently insufficient medical care, including former President Mohamed Morsy," the organization said.
Other US citizens and permanent residents, including Khaled Hassan, Ola Al-Qaradawi, and Hosam Khalaf, remain incarcerated in Egypt; their situation was made even more vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak. In a late April call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "emphasized that detained US citizens would be kept safe and provided with consular access during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to an American read.
The group's letter especially drew attention to the detention of family members of the American Mohamed Soltan, the president of the Freedom Initiative and a former Egyptian political prisoner who filed a torture complaint in the United States district court against the former first Egyptian Minister Hazem Abdel Aziz El Beblawi.
"On June 15, two weeks after Mohamed Soltan filed a lawsuit in United States federal court against his torturer, former Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawy, armed members of the Egyptian security forces raided the houses of the relatives of Mohamed and arrested five of his cousins. The family was told they would be held unless Mohamed & # 39; dropped the case & # 39; "Soltan's attorney Eric Lewis said in a statement on June 24. "That same night, unidentified police officers interrogated Mohamed's father, Salah Soltan, in prison, after which he disappeared."
"The Egyptian government must immediately cease this blatant attempt to interfere with the judicial process in the United States," said Lewis.