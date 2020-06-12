American Election: Trump and Biden are raising millions in the past few weeks, but who are the elite fundraisers helping them?

With the exception of federal lobbyists that serve as campaign binders, federal law does not require presidential candidates to publish their full lists of political fundraisers that help "pool" donations from friends, family and business partners to finance expensive White House campaigns. But presidential nominees over the years, including George W. Bush, John McCain, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, voluntarily revealed the so-called package information.

Obama, for example, publicly updated his list of fundraisers quarterly and divided them into broad levels, ranging from those who had raised more than $ 500,000 each to those who raised between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000 each.

"Without knowing who these campaign groupers are, the public has no way of knowing if they are unduly influential due to their ability to raise large sums of money for the candidates," said Michael Beckel, research director for Issue One, who supports transparency in fundraising. .

The number one joined more than a dozen other watchdog groups last year to urge presidential candidates to release details about their big money fundraisers on a regular basis.

Biden Bundlers

Biden released a list of packages late last year, revealing the names and towns of more than 230 individuals and couples who had raised at least $ 25,000 for their campaign.

It includes big hitters from the world of politics and Democratic fundraising, such as Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, White House chief of staff Bill Clinton, Erskine Bowles, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and investor in private equity Alan Patricof.

But the list, released in late December, was largely unchanged as of Thursday morning, months after Biden became the alleged candidate and began seriously raising money for the general election. And the list didn't include any details on how much each package had raised on their behalf.

A Biden campaign assistant this week declined to discuss the future disclosure of the packages.

Biden's campaign gives journalists access to fundraising events, which have been held "virtually" in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic. And Biden's team identifies those who serve as the main hosts.

A recent Biden event, for example, raised $ 4 million, setting a one-day record for the campaign, and featured as its primary host for San Francisco billionaire and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer and other focused Silicon Valley figures in climate change.

On Tuesday, another virtual fundraiser, organized by California Senator Kamala Harris and the state's lieutenant governor. Eleni Kounalakis raised $ 3.5 million for Biden.

Trump hit the road

Trump is set to raise staggering sums this week, his first in-person fundraising events since the pandemic overturned traditional campaign activity.

A fundraiser he was attending Thursday in Dallas has raised $ 10 million, according to an official with the Republican National Committee. The event in a private house in Dallas had a high cost: $ 580,600 per couple. About 25 people are expected to attend.

Trump is also slated to appear at a fundraiser Saturday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. About 25 people are expected to attend, at $ 250,000 a head.

Both events benefit Trump Victory, the campaign's joint fundraising operation with the Republican National Committee and nearly two dozen state committees.

(An individual cannot donate more than $ 5,600 directly to a presidential candidate for the primary and general elections. But the legal changes in 2014 lowered restrictions on donations to political parties, paving the way for six-figure checks on joint political operations the candidates establish with party committees. Biden's joint fundraising agreement with Democratic Party entities seeks up to $ 620,600 from donors to support him and other Democrats.)

Trump, who relied heavily on donors for small dollars and his own personal wealth at the start of his 2016 campaign, has stepped up his use of packages to help support his reelection. In May 2019, the campaign formally launched its bundling program and quickly attracted 200 enrollees.

Bundler's ranks grow

Earlier this year, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and girlfriend of presidential son Donald Trump Jr., assumed the role of national chair of Trump's Victoria Finance Committee, where she is credited with expanding her ranks of fundraisers. of funds, including allowing middle-class donors to "pool" grassroots donations for the campaign.

Trump packages that raise $ 1,000 in contributions from five other taxpayers, for example, receive a "commemorative gift" and VIP access for two to a Trump campaign. Those who raise $ 25,000 can join the "Trump Train" and get more benefits, including conference calls with campaign replacements.

Today, it has more than 3,000 people as groupers, operating at seven levels, according to the campaign.

And the Trump Team has created new grouping programs, recently announcing that nearly two dozen Republican House members would raise money for Trump's re-election as "Captains of the House Congress."

A Trump campaign spokesperson declined to discuss whether the campaign would release more details about the packages that will go ahead.

As required by law, Trump Victory has revealed details about federal lobbyists raising money for the committee. His most recent submission to the Federal Election Commission shows that six lobbyists raised nearly $ 4 million during the first three months of the year.

This list was led by Texas lobbyist Kent Hance, whose clients include the pharmaceutical industry trade group PhRMA. It raised more than $ 1.5 million for Trump Victory, according to the filing.

Beth Rotman of Common Cause, one of the groups calling for more outreach, said the packages are crucial to the campaigns because they allow candidates to quickly raise large sums without exceeding legal donation limits.

Political fundraisers often get top government jobs and plum assignments as ambassadors. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin oversaw Trump's fundraising operation in 2016; Trump's ambassadors in Italy and the United Kingdom were also the main campaign clusters.

"This is absolutely crucial because we have contribution limits," said Rotman, "the idea that excessive money has undue influence on our government."