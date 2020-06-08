American football considers repealing ban on kneeling players during national anthem: report

The US Soccer Federation. USA (USSF) is considering removing its policy that requires national team players to stand up during the national anthem, according to a report.

A possible repeal comes in the wake of nationwide protests of police brutality against African-Americans following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota last month.

The federation's board of directors will meet Tuesday to discuss the policy at the request of USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone, who helped the USWNT win the 1999 World Cup as a player, with a vote likely to occur on Friday. , according to ESPN.

If the policy is voted to be repealed, it would take effect immediately. However, to be permanently adopted, you would still need to pass a vote at the annual general meeting scheduled for February or March of next year.

The decision was approved in 2017 and came after Megan Rapinoe was seen kneeling during the anthem before a game in 2016. She did so to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and draw attention to social injustice.

"It was a little nod to Kaepernick and everything he's representing right now. I think it's actually quite unpleasant the way it was treated and the way that many media have covered it and made it something that is not absolutely & # 39; t, "she said.

The rule states that all persons representing a federation national team "shall respectfully remain during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented."

Rapinoe has continued to honor the policy since it was adopted, according to ESPN.

Many police officers in the United States also knelt and prayed in solidarity with protesters, which they say represents a willingness to listen to anger and frustration at police brutality.

Associated Press contributed to this report.