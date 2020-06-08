American Football May Repeal Players' Kneeling Ban

The federation's board of directors plans to discuss the new policy on Tuesday and a formal vote is expected on Friday. If approved, the policy will take immediate effect, but must also be approved at the next annual general meeting next year.

CNN contacted US Soccer but did not receive a response.

The policy that prohibits players from kneeling during the anthem was approved in response to kneeling by US women's team midfielder Megan Rapinoe before the National Anthem before a 2016 game against Thailand.

"All persons representing a Federation national team shall respectfully remain during the national anthem game at any event in which the Federation is represented," states policy 604-1.