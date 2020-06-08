American Football May Repeal Players' Kneeling Ban

The federation's board of directors plans to discuss the new policy on Tuesday and a formal vote is expected on Friday. If approved, the policy will take immediate effect, but must also be approved at the next annual general meeting next year.
CNN contacted US Soccer but did not receive a response.
"All persons representing a Federation national team shall respectfully remain during the national anthem game at any event in which the Federation is represented," states policy 604-1.
Kaepernick, the quarterback who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, sparked a storm of criticism when he sat in protest during the National Anthem for a preseason game, saying he would not honor a song or "show pride in a flag. for a country that oppresses blacks and people of color. "