American Football May Repeal Players' Kneeling Ban

By
Zaheer
-
0
4


The federation's board of directors plans to discuss the new policy on Tuesday and a formal vote is expected on Friday. If approved, the policy will take immediate effect, but must also be approved at the next annual general meeting next year.

CNN contacted US Soccer but did not receive a response.

The policy that prohibits players from kneeling during the anthem was approved in response to kneeling by US women's team midfielder Megan Rapinoe before the National Anthem before a 2016 game against Thailand.

"All persons representing a Federation national team shall respectfully remain during the national anthem game at any event in which the Federation is represented," states policy 604-1.

They spent months helping Covid-19 patients breathe. Now Healthcare Workers Kneel By George Floyd
Rapinoe knelt for the first time during the National Anthem before his team's collision with the Chicago Red Stars in a show of solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, the quarterback who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, sparked a storm of criticism when he sat in protest during the National Anthem for a preseason game, saying he would not honor a song or "show pride in a flag. for a country that oppresses blacks and people of color. "

The murder of unarmed black man George Floyd in May has rekindled Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and around the world. As people continue to take to the streets to express the need for police reform and racial equality, protesters hold up posters and kneel with their fists in the air.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here