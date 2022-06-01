Jon Bernthal is one of those actors that you can’t take your eyes off of. With his intense stare and quiet intensity, he always manages to leave a lasting impression on the screen. In his latest project, American Gigolo, Bernthal takes on the role of Richard Gere’s protege. The teaser for the film was just released, and it looks like Bernthal is going to blow everyone away with his performance.
The storyline of the American Gigolo
American Gigolo is about a man who is hired by rich women to be their gigolo. The teaser for the film was just released, and it looks like Bernthal is going to blow everyone away with his performance. From the teaser, we can see that Bernthal’s character is fiery and passionate. He has the potential to be a great gigolo. American Gigolo is still under wraps, but from the teaser, it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride. Bernthal is one to watch in this film, and we can’t wait to see what he does with the role.
The 80s story reimagined. @JonnyBernthal is Julian Kaye in #AmericanGigolo. pic.twitter.com/Etf5effglB
— SHOWTIME (@Showtime) May 31, 2022
Names of the characters in the American Gigolo
Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:
- Richard Gere as Julian
- Lauren Hutton as Michelle
- Hector Elizondo as Sunday
- Nina van Pallandt as Anne
- Bill Duke as Leon
- Brian Davies as Charles Stratton
- K Callan as Lisa Williams
- Tom Stewart as Mr. Rheiman
- Patricia Carr as Judy
- David Cryer as Lt. Curtis
- Carole Cook as Mrs. Dobrun
- Carol Bruce as Mrs. Sloan
- Frances Bergen as Mrs. Laudner
- Macdonald Carey as Hollywood Actor
- William Dozier as Michelle’s Lawyer
- Peter Turgeon as Julian’s Lawyer
- Robert Wightman as Floyd Wicker
- Richard Derr as Mr. Williams
Jon Bernthal in the Sexy TV Reboot is Revealed in the Trailer for American Gigolo
American Gigolo is getting a sexy update for the small screen.The new take on the 1980 film, which starred Richard Gere as a high-priced male escort, will star The Walking Dead alum Jon Bernthal in the title role. The trailer for American Gigolo, released Thursday, gives a first look at the steamy new series, which is set to premiere on Spectrum Originals this fall. In the trailer, we see Bernthal’s character, named Julian Kaye, working as an escort in Los Angeles. He’s shown meeting with clients, going on dates, and getting intimate with them in hotel rooms.
Teaser for ‘American Gigolo’: Jon Bernthal as Male Escort Julian Kaye in ’80s-Inspired Thriller
American Gigolo is a Spectrum Original series that will premiere this fall. The eight-episode season is written and executive produced by Neil LaBute. Bernthal also executive produces. American Gigolo is produced by UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who also distributed the film. The series is set in the 1980s and follows the story of Julian Kaye, played by Bernthal. Kaye is a high-priced male escort
‘American Gigolo’ development is once again halted, as co-EP David Bar Katz also departs
American Gigolo, the Spectrum Originals series starring Jon Bernthal, has shut down production for the second time in less than two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test. The first shutdown happened on Oct. 23 after a crew member tested positive. American Gigolo resumed filming on Nov. 16 after quarantining and testing all cast and crew. This is the latest production setback for American Gigolo, which has already been hit with multiple delays.
