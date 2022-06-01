Jon Bernthal is one of those actors that you can’t take your eyes off of. With his intense stare and quiet intensity, he always manages to leave a lasting impression on the screen. In his latest project, American Gigolo, Bernthal takes on the role of Richard Gere’s protege. The teaser for the film was just released, and it looks like Bernthal is going to blow everyone away with his performance.

The storyline of the American Gigolo

American Gigolo is about a man who is hired by rich women to be their gigolo. The teaser for the film was just released, and it looks like Bernthal is going to blow everyone away with his performance. From the teaser, we can see that Bernthal’s character is fiery and passionate. He has the potential to be a great gigolo. American Gigolo is still under wraps, but from the teaser, it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride. Bernthal is one to watch in this film, and we can’t wait to see what he does with the role.

Names of the characters in the American Gigolo

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Richard Gere as Julian

Lauren Hutton as Michelle

Hector Elizondo as Sunday

Nina van Pallandt as Anne

Bill Duke as Leon

Brian Davies as Charles Stratton

K Callan as Lisa Williams

Tom Stewart as Mr. Rheiman

Patricia Carr as Judy

David Cryer as Lt. Curtis

Carole Cook as Mrs. Dobrun

Carol Bruce as Mrs. Sloan

Frances Bergen as Mrs. Laudner

Macdonald Carey as Hollywood Actor

William Dozier as Michelle’s Lawyer

Peter Turgeon as Julian’s Lawyer

Robert Wightman as Floyd Wicker

Richard Derr as Mr. Williams

Jon Bernthal in the Sexy TV Reboot is Revealed in the Trailer for American Gigolo

American Gigolo is getting a sexy update for the small screen.The new take on the 1980 film, which starred Richard Gere as a high-priced male escort, will star The Walking Dead alum Jon Bernthal in the title role. The trailer for American Gigolo, released Thursday, gives a first look at the steamy new series, which is set to premiere on Spectrum Originals this fall. In the trailer, we see Bernthal’s character, named Julian Kaye, working as an escort in Los Angeles. He’s shown meeting with clients, going on dates, and getting intimate with them in hotel rooms.

Teaser for ‘American Gigolo’: Jon Bernthal as Male Escort Julian Kaye in ’80s-Inspired Thriller

American Gigolo is a Spectrum Original series that will premiere this fall. The eight-episode season is written and executive produced by Neil LaBute. Bernthal also executive produces. American Gigolo is produced by UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who also distributed the film. The series is set in the 1980s and follows the story of Julian Kaye, played by Bernthal. Kaye is a high-priced male escort

‘American Gigolo’ development is once again halted, as co-EP David Bar Katz also departs

American Gigolo, the Spectrum Originals series starring Jon Bernthal, has shut down production for the second time in less than two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test. The first shutdown happened on Oct. 23 after a crew member tested positive. American Gigolo resumed filming on Nov. 16 after quarantining and testing all cast and crew. This is the latest production setback for American Gigolo, which has already been hit with multiple delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of Jon Bernthal’s performance in American Gigolo?