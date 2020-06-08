American gymnastics star Kurt Thomas dies at 64 days after suffering a stroke

Kurt Thomas, the first male gymnast in the US USA In winning a gold medal at the world championship, he died of complications from a stroke, his family said Friday. He was 64 years old.

Thomas suffered a stroke on May 24, which was caused by a rupture of the basilar artery in the brain stem.

STAR SPRINTER WATCHES A NATION AND CAREERS IN ALL THEIR FORMS

“Yesterday, I lost my universe, my best friend and my 24-year-old soul mate. Kurt lived his life to the extreme, and I will always have the honor of being his wife, "Beckie Thomas told International Gymnast magazine.

Thomas won the floor exercise at the world championship in Strasbourg, France in 1978. He would continue to successfully defend the title the following year in Fort Worth, Texas. It also won gold on the horizontal bar and a silver on the parallel bars, pommel, and parallel bars – it was the most medals won in a single world championship by an American, but it was later overshadowed by Simone Biles.

He competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal before winning gold in the worlds in 1977. He was a favorite to capture gold at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, but the United States boycotted the Games.

THE HOCKEY STAR OF THE WOMEN OF THE USA USA CHANGE OF TUNING IN THE PROTEST OF COLIN KAEPERNICK: "IT NEVER WAS ON THE FLAG"

Thomas was a star gymnast in the state of Indiana and his popularity on campus only rivaled that of Larry Bird, who led the men's basketball team in the final of the NCAA tournament. Thomas was the best amateur gymnast in 1979 and was later inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2003.

He was known throughout his career for innovation in the pommel and floor exercise. His takedown "Thomas Jump" in the floor exercise was eventually banned from the competition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"Kurt was a fierce opponent, who became a dear friend," Olympic gold medalist Bart Conner tweeted. “Proud to have been your teammate. Sending hugs to his wife Beckie, their children, Hunter, Kassidy and Kurt, as well as to the entire gymnastics community, who today lost a true pioneer. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.