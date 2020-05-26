American Horror Story's Spinoff TV Show Officially Moves Forward on FX

FX has officially said yes to Ryan Murphy & # 39; s American horror story spin-off, titled American horror stories. Since its first season in 2011, American horror story It has been a success for both Murphy and FX, attracting a good number of viewers and many awards. The horror anthology series wrapped up its ninth season, a summer camp ode to slasher movies called 1984, last fall and will return for its tenth season next year. FX has already renewed American horror story through season 13, allowing it to maintain its distinction of being FX's longest hour-long series.

Murphy has always had big plans for his American horror story universe (as evidenced by the crossovers that have contained some seasons), and recently revealed that it will grow with another series. Earlier this month, Murphy told fans on social media that he's been developing American horror story spin-off, possibly alongside familiar faces from the flagship show. This came out in a post promoting the Zoom call that Murphy had frequently. AHS collaborators like Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. It goes without saying that the fans were very excited.

Now they have reason to do even more, because FX has officially American horror stories green light. The split will be similar to American horror story since it will follow an anthology format, but this time it will be an episodic anthology. That is, it will tell a different horror story with each episode. Beyond that, FX did not offer further details, although the network said that American horror stories It is expected to premiere in 2021.

This could put it alongside the tenth season of American horror story, It was planned for later this year before the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to the next (and possibly changed its subject). However, FX probably won't want the two shows to air at the same time, so one will likely air after the other. This means American horror story Fans won't be out of content for much of 2021.

Murphy has not yet revealed who exactly he will be involved with. American horror storiesBut fans are expecting some overlap between the spin-off series and the original. Murphy is known for working with certain people over and over again, especially in the case of American horror story. For example, Season 10 will include veterans Paulson, Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Billie Lourd, and Kathy Bates. This just means that fans have another mystery waiting for them beyond season 10 of American horror story it is about: Who will be thrown in the split?

