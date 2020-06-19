"American Idol" alumnus Gabby Barrett says debut album "Goldmine" is a nod to years of "hard work"

EXCLUSIVE: Gabby Barrett is on a long list of former competition singing show artists who have managed to turn reality TV appearances into stardom.

The 20-year-old country singer ranked third on "American Idol" in 2018 as an 18-year-old dreamer and has kept the momentum going, becoming the first solo female singer since Carly Pearce in 2017 to reach # 1 on the country lists with his single "I Hope".

"Of course, growing up, you listen to your favorite people on the radio and you want to have your own album and you want to have number one songs that people know and can sing to you when you have shows," said Barrett. he told Fox News.

"So the plan with the song, just throwing it out and seeing what people thought of it, and for it to escalate by now, I would never have thought I would have done that," he continued before confessing: "And I don't think I will ever have a song as big as & # 39; I Hope & # 39 ;, which I completely agree with. "

Barrett said he is simply aiming "to put out music so people like it and be identifiable" and "mean a lot" to garner so much praise from fans and the music community at large.

"I was very excited to know my first single: My first push to country radio ended up being number one," she said. “And the woman before that was in 2017, Carly Pearce, and before that it was Kelsea Ballerini. So I definitely follow some good steps. "

The Nashville native said that to develop the overall concept for the album's title track, she not only looked at her record single, which appears twice on the 13-song draft, but by naming the album "Goldmine," Barrett said in a couple of two year-long writing and recording, he finally felt like he "hit his own little gold mine" with this one.

"The reason I wanted to put 'I Hope' as (the) first and last (tracks) was because I wanted both versions to be on the album first and then, I think 'I Hope & # 39; will always be my title track in my career, ”Barrett said of the song in which she and Charlie Puth duet.

"And so, with what has happened in the past two years, I thought it was appropriate to put 'I Hope' as first and last on this album and then everything else in between."

Barrett went on to say that he wanted to name the album "Goldmine" "not only because it was the title track" but also primarily because of when he would think of people "working in gold mines."

"You knew it was very hard work," he explained. "And I feel like with this album, I have worked very, very hard to finalize and write these songs in the last two years, and I really feel like I have searched for these songs. And I feel that, with these 13 tracks, I have played my own little goldmine ".

The lifelong gospel singer grew up singing the best of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, and Etta James. The self-proclaimed "guitar-driven girl" said that merging this project brought her back to when she started playing country music at age 11 after two years in the church choir.

"From 11 am to 5 pm, I went on a trip with my dad and my sister," said Barrett. “We hit the road and he was singing all kinds of different songs and different kinds of genres. But from an early age I knew what I wanted my sound to be, which was country on bass, and I wanted to be a country artist. "

Now, in the broadcast era, Barrett said he hoped to release all the songs he recorded on "Goldmine" and said the real challenge lay in choosing which hits would make the cut.

“It has been a lot of fun putting this together in the last two years writing a ton. It was really difficult to reduce the album to 13 tracks because obviously we had cut more than that and I wish I could have 25 tracks, ”he joked.

She added: "It was difficult to narrow it down, but it was exciting to see that everything really comes together as a whole, like the title and the color schemes of the album and the tracks, everything fits together well."

"And I am lucky to have had such a great creative hand on this album," he said. "It's something I'm definitely going to be proud of, I think when I remember it."

"Goldmine" will be released on June 19.