American Indians have a stake in Biden's VP team (Opinion)

That person is Kamala Harris.

Harris' story is the story of a changing and inclusive America. She was born to a black father and an Indian mother. His parents were immigrants: his father, Donald Harris, from Jamaica, and his mother, Shyamala Gopalan, from Chennai, in southeast India. She is one of three black senators in the US, one of the three Asian Americans in the Senate, and is the first American Indian to serve in the chamber.

His candidacy for vice presidency would be historic and inspiring, not only for African Americans, but also for millions of voters of South Asian descent, like me.

Senator Harris, whose first name is derived from Indian mythology, knows the deepest meaning of the experience of Indian immigrants in the United States.

Academic Vijay Prashad refers to Indian immigrants as Harris' mother as the "twice blessed" generation because their life trajectories were shaped by two movements: first, the struggle for Indian independence, and second, the rights movement civilians, which produced the 1965 Immigration Act (the term was coined in Anita Raghavan's 2013 book, "The Billionaire's Apprentice"). That radical reform removed restrictions on immigration to the United States from places like India and would not have happened had it not been for the activism of black leaders.

American Indians are one of the great mobility stories of the 20th century. Those who came to the country in the years after the restrictions were reduced worked hard, sought education, and succeeded professionally. But they and their families still faced bigotry and exclusion.

I know this first hand: I grew up in an Indian family in the coal country of Pennsylvania, the son of an obstetrician. I was just as likely to be treated with love for my father's stature in our small town as I was told to "go back to where you came from." I saw early on that immigrants are often rewarded when they play narrow roles, but they are treated with skepticism when they aspire to leadership.

A Biden-Harris ticket would send a message that no door is closed to American Indians in public life, at a time when we are beginning to flex our political muscle. Asian Americans are generally the fastest growing racial or ethnic voting block in the country. About 1.3 million American Indians are expected to vote in this year's election, with nearly 200,000 in battlefield states like Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan, according to research firm CRW Strategy. American Indians register and vote at high rates, even though we remain underrepresented in elected office.

In 2016, 77% of American Indians voted for Hillary Clinton, according to statistics from the same research firm. But Democratic support in 2020 is not assured. Trump has entered into an alliance with Indian populist prime minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, and the couple has appeared at protests in Houston, Texas and Ahmedabad, India. Trump's re-election campaign has been running ads on social media seeking to win over Indian voters, praising American Indians as business and technology leaders, and promoting Trump's tax cuts.

Trump-Modi fans in Houston may not represent me or the majority of American Indian or South Asian voters, and selecting Harris would indicate that Democrats are not going to give up this terrain. When I think of my community's politics, I don't think of those who filled the Houston stadium but of Ruhel Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh. His Minneapolis restaurant, Gandhi Mahal, was burned during George Floyd's protests there. Still, Islam supported the protesters. "Let my building burn down," he said. "Justice needs to be served."

Gandhi Mahal was, of course, named after Mahatma Gandhi, the father of Indian independence. Gandhi's discipline of nonviolence influenced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who in 1959 went on a five-week tour of India that deepened his commitment to nonviolent resistance in the fight for civil rights. Four years later, in his famous "Birmingham Jail Letter," King wrote: "(We are) caught in an inevitable web of mutuality, tied in one garment of fate. What affects one directly affects everyone. indirectly".

At a time when our nation is fighting for your soul, when thousands are protesting on the streets across the country, when we recognize King's "only garment of fate", when we are committed, motivated, and ready to be inspired, Joe Biden needs a race. companion who can tie all our threads together.

Harris knows the African American experience. She knows the experience of South America from Asia. She knows the experience of immigrants. She knows the aspirational power of the American dream. She is the companion for this moment.