american-initial-jobless-claims-rocket-above-1-million-again

New York (CNN Business) Another 1.1 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis last week, dashing economists’ hopes for a second-straight week with fewer than 1 million claims.

Economists were optimistic that the US jobs market would be on a steady trajectory toward recovery. But last week’s claims exceeded forecasts after the previous week’s report was the first below 1 million since March, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Without seasonal adjustments, 891,510 people filed regular first-time claims for benefits. On top of that, 542,797 American workers claimed aid under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which Congress introduced during the pandemic. Adding these numbers together, unadjusted first-time claims stood at 1.4 million last week.

Continued jobless claims, counting people who have filed regular claims for at least two weeks in a row, decreased from the prior week but remain very high at 14.8 million.

All in all, nearly 28.1 million Americans were claiming benefits under the various government programs available in the week ending August 1, only about 200,000 fewer than in the previous week.