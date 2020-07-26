American mayhem: more unrest and lawlessness in cities across the U.S.

Saturday was another night of unrest and lawlessness in various cities in the United States.

The chaos of the night, which lasted until Sunday morning in many cases, included damage to federal buildings and local police precincts and even a deadly shooting in Austin, Texas.

Here is a summary of some of the disturbing developments in a sample of cities.

Portland, Oregon: near the raped courthouse

A large crowd that included the Wall of Moms and the Wall of Veterinarians resulted in yet another day and night of unrest and disorder in Portland, Oregon, a city that has seen more than 50 consecutive days of such behavior since the death of March 25. May George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Early Sunday morning local time, protesters broke a reinforced fence surrounding the United States Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in downtown, OregonLive.com reported.

Tear gas was deployed by federal agents assigned to monitor the building, and Portland police declared the scene as a riot around 1:15 a.m. local time, according to the report.

Saturday night's demonstration followed what the media said was a familiar pattern: hours of peaceful protests that ultimately turn into destruction and attacks on the police.

Social media posts also showed a crowd outside a Marriott hotel that was said to be where the federal officers deployed in the city were staying.

Seattle: explosives hole in the enclosure wall

At one point during the Saturday protests in Seattle, protesters threw an explosive device that created an eight-inch hole in a wall in the police department's Eastern District, police chief Carmen Best said, according to the Seattle Times.

SEATTLE POLICE DECLARES RIOT AFTER PROTESTORS SET FIRE ON CONSTRUCTION SITE

"What we saw today was not peaceful," Best said. "The protesters did not take into account the safety of the public, the safety of the officers, or the businesses and property they destroyed."

"What we saw today was not peaceful. The protesters disregarded the safety of the public, the safety of officers, or the businesses and property they destroyed. " – Chief Carmen Best, Seattle Police

Police reported making 45 arrests near the East Campus as of 10 p.m. local time. They said 21 officers were hit by bricks, rocks, and explosives. Most of the injured officers were able to return to work, police said in a Twitter message.

Conditions in the area had been declared riots at 4:30 p.m., after police officers were assaulted and protesters did not disperse, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

Police reported numerous fires and explosions.

Best said police planned not to use tear gas despite a federal judge's decision Friday night that blocked the city council's ban on the equipment to go into effect Sunday, the Seattle Times reported.

A Starbucks store was destroyed and other companies were covered in graffiti, the outlet reported.

Austin, Texas: fatal shooting

A fatal shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. during a protest in the city, according to reports.

Police said a man carrying a gun approached a vehicle, but was fatally shot by a person inside the vehicle, US statesman Austin reported.

Doctors who arrived on the scene helped the victim, but were unsuccessful, the newspaper reported.

Police were in contact with the shooter, who was cooperating with authorities, according to the report.

A witness said the victim was well known to many protesters, and a group of people was seen crying at the scene, the newspaper reported.

Aurora, Colo .: The vehicle goes through the crowd; courthouse fire

A terrifying moment happened along Interstate 225 when a vehicle passed through a crowd of protesters, The Guardian reported. At least one person was hit by the vehicle and taken to a hospital.

In another part of the city, protesters pushed a fence, threw objects at police officers, smashed windows, and started a fire inside the city courthouse Saturday night, KCNC-TV from Denver reported.

The riots were associated with the death of Elijah McClain, a black man who died after an altercation with police nearly a year ago, the station reported.

LOUISVILLE'S PROTESTS FALL INTO CHAOS WHEN ACCIDENTAL ARMED PROTEST SHOOTS MEMBERS OF THEIR GROUP, WOUNDED 3

Saturday's fire was quickly extinguished.

Aurora police tweeted photos of broken windows and damaged fences in court.

It was not immediately clear if the police made any arrests, according to the media outlet.

Oakland, California: Court Fire

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Oakland, smashing windows at the city's police headquarters and setting fire inside the Alameda County court, according to reports.

Oakland police confirmed much of the violence through Twitter messages.

The crowd had passed through the barricades installed outside the courthouse, KPIX-TV of San Francisco reported.

Omaha: "Potential to be violent" leads to arrests

Between 75 and 80 protesters were detained after police declared an illegal assembly, the Omaha World Herald reported.

The crowd began blocking traffic around 9:15 p.m. And the police were looking at Facebook posts suggesting damage was planned in the city center.

"He leaned toward the potential to become violent," Omaha Police Captain Mark Matuza told the newspaper.

The crowd protested the May 30 shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, for which Douglas County District Attorney Don Kleine declined to press charges, the Times Herald reported, but Kleine agreed two days later to let a grand jury will review the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scurlock was allegedly shot dead by bar owner Jake Gardner amid a protest in the Omaha Old Market area, according to the newspaper.

Los Angeles: damages in the courthouse, city hall crash

Riots in the country's second-largest city on Saturday night included broken windows and graffiti at a federal courthouse in the city center and police with riot gear in front of a crowd near City Hall, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Protesters previously marched along a stretch of Highway 101.

Sgt. Anthony Costello of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that some arrests were made, including for vandalism, but he was not sure how many rioters had been arrested.