American Paul Whelan receives 16 years in prison in Russia: report

MOSCOW (AP) – A Russian court sentenced an American to 16 years in prison on espionage charges, a sentence he rejected as policy.

The Moscow city court on Monday read Paul Whelan's conviction on espionage charges and sentenced him to 16 years in a maximum security prison colony.

Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was tricked. The United States Embassy has denounced Whelan's trial as unfair, noting that no evidence has been provided.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia in December 2018, is inside the defendant's cage while waiting to hear his verdict in Moscow on June 15, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

Whelan's brother David said lawyers will appeal the verdict that he denounced as a politician, adding in a statement that "the court's decision simply completes the final piece of this broken judicial process."

"We hoped that the court could show some independence, but in the end, the Russian judges are political entities, not legal entities," the statement said. "We hope that the United States government will immediately take steps to bring Paul home."

