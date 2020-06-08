American Pharoah descendant among 10 horses killed in fiery tractor trailer accident







The trailer caught fire after the truck hit the center divider near East Windsor Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn.

Nine of the horses died as a result of their injuries. A tenth was euthanized by a veterinarian at the scene, Flynn told CNN.

The driver and a passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

West Point Thoroughbreds announced on Twitter that they owned two of the deceased fillies: Under the Oaks and Hot Mist.