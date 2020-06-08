American Pharoah descendant among 10 horses killed in fiery tractor trailer accident

The trailer caught fire after the truck hit the center divider near East Windsor Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn.
Nine of the horses died as a result of their injuries. A tenth was euthanized by a veterinarian at the scene, Flynn told CNN.
The driver and a passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
West Point Thoroughbreds announced on Twitter that they owned two of the deceased fillies: Under the Oaks and Hot Mist.
The horse trailer was on its way to the stables in Saratoga Springs, New York, of famed racehorse trainer Christophe Clement when it crashed at 3 a.m. ET, West Point Thoroughbreds CEO and President Terry Finley confirmed to CNN. The horses were transported from Florida, where they spent the winter, Finley said.
"It looks like it was a tragic, tragic accident. It is a rare situation and everyone is shocked," Finley said.
Christophe Clement trained both horses, Finley confirmed.
Clement also mourned the loss on Twitter on Sunday. "We are all devastated by the news and heartbroken, we are working to understand what happened," Clement said.
Clement has won more than 1,800 races, and his company, Clement Racing Stable, has earned more than $ 127 million in cumulative monetary money, according to its website.
CNN contacted Clement, but received no immediate response.
The trailer was owned and operated by Sallee Horse Vans, Flynn said.
"We have been using Sallee Horse Vans for over 30 years and they are really a great company and I know what they do from a safety and maintenance standpoint. It is just a heartbreaking accident," said Terry Finley.
The crash is still under investigation, Nicole Pieratt, owner of Sallee Horse Vans, told CNN. Pieratt declined to provide further details.
"This is a very difficult time and we are saddened by the loss," Pieratt told CNN.