American Pie: 10 More Movies To Watch For Fans

Fans of the teen comedy classic American Pie should watch these similar movies if they want to keep the laughs.

american foot is one of the most famous teen sex comedies ever produced. The film focuses its plot on five best friends Kevin, Oz, Finch Jim, and Stifler when they agree that they will do their best to lose their virginity just before graduating from high school. Outside of the group, Stifler is the only boy who has had sex before and is trying to help his friends.

RELATED: 10 Disney TV Shows That Are Great To Over-Watch

The movie exceeded everyone's expectations and its box office is $ 235.5 million and they initially had a budget of $ 11 million. For all the fans who love to watch this kind of comedy below, there is a list of ten movies that are close in style.

10 Scary Movie

Scary Movie is a parody film that aired in 2000 under the direction of Keenen Ivory Wayans. The movie was a mega hit that managed to raise $ 278 million worldwide on a budget of $ 19 million and after the first part, the production managed to make four sequels.

The plot is a parody of the 1996 film. Shout as well as in 1997 I know what you did last summer.

9 9 She is out of my reach

She is out of my reach is a romantic comedy that was released in 2010. The plot tells the story of a normal boy (Kirk) who meets the girl of his dreams (Molly) and falls desperately in love with her.

He is well aware of how perfect Molly is and is desperately trying to fight his lack of confidence to conquer her. Your friends and family are not very helpful as they only add complications to the whole situation.

8 EuroTrip

EuroTrip is another sexual comedy film that premiered in 2004. After his girlfriend abandons the main character (Scott Thomas), he gathers his friends and embarks on a trip to Europe in search of his German pen pal.

RELATED: 10 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Money Theft

The crew that is made up of twin brothers Jenny and Jamie and their friend Cooper manage to pass through one of the most incredible cities in Europe, such as Amsterdam, Bratislava, Berlin, Paris, Rome and London, and live a crazy adventure.

7 7 Travel

Travel is a hilarious sex comedy that premiered in 2000. Movie stars are some of the most epic actors of all time, Seann William Scott, Paulo Costanzo, Breckin Meyer, and DJ Qualls.

The plot of the film tells of four very close friends who embark on an 1800 mile long adventure to try to successfully retrieve a "sex" tape that was mistakenly sent to a girl.

6 6 The hangover

The hangover is one of the most popular comedies that Hollywood has produced.

With a budget of $ 35 million, the film managed to earn $ 467.5 million and later in two additional films 2011 The Hangover Part II and 2013 The Hangover Part III. In total, production invested $ 218 million and earned $ 1.42 billion.

5 5 The girl next door

The girl next door is a romantic comedy that premiered in 2004. The story follows a teenager (Matthew Kidman) who falls in love for the first time in his life with the girl (Danielle) who just moved in next door. The story is unlike any other teen romance until the time Kidman discovers that Danielle is a former porn star.

RELATED: 10 of the Cutest Movie Couples of the 80s, Ranked

The movie is absolutely fun and for those who love an unusual romance that can have a happy ending, then this movie is the right one.

4 4 Dude, where's my car?

Dude where's my Car? is one of the funniest comedies released in 2000. The plot covers the story of two best friends and their crazy night after which they wake up in a panic as they have no idea where their car parked.

When the main cast of a comedy stars Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott, there's no question that it will all go wrong.

3 Old School

Old School is a comedy film that was a collaboration between DreamWorks Pictures and The Montecito Picture Company in 2003.

The film stars Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Vince Vaughn as three friends desperately trying to relive the glory days of their youth by opening a fraternity near their alma mater. What could go wrong?

2 Grind

Grind It is probably the most famous comedy that introduces the world of skate. Four young amateur skaters Eric Rivers, Matt Jensen, Dustin Knight and Sweet Lou Singer embark on a journey to succeed in the world of professional skateboarding.

RELATED: What Everybody Loves The Raymond Character You Are According To Your Zodiac?

They are trying to prove their worth by performing all kinds of stunts to get the attention of famous professional skater Jimmy Wilson.

one American Pie 2

American Pie 2 It was released in 2001 as the follow-up movie to american foot And this time, the cast is trying to have the most spectacular summer party ever, in a beautiful summer beach house in Grand Haven.

The second movie is a must after the first and, as a bonus, the plot is getting better and better as the movie progresses.

NEXT: 10 Facts Behind The Scenes You Didn't Know About Desperate Housewives



next

Which Tim Burton character are you based on your zodiac sign?





