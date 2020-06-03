American portraiture innovator Elsa Dorfman died at 83.

Written by Hena Sharma, CNN

American photographer Elsa Dorfman, known for her intimate large-scale portraits of figures known as Bob Dylan, Allen Ginsberg, and Faye Dunaway, died last Saturday at age 83.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Dorfman, with his imposing 20-pound, 20-pound camera weighing over two hundred pounds, captured artists, poets, and celebrities, as well as terminally ill cancer patients and those living with HIV / AIDS related with diseases.

Dorfman's work is known for its authenticity and warmth. Often filmed in his basement studio in Cambridge, Massachusetts, his subjects often appear on a plain white background.

"I don't like taking photos of people who are sad, and I don't like taking photos of people who are heartbroken," Dorfman said in the 2017 documentary "The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman & # 39; s Portrait Photography," directed by Errol morris

"Me, with Peter + Allen during his photo shoot" (1980) by Elsa Dorfman. Credit: Elsa Dorfman / Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Born in Cambridge in 1937, Dorfman earned a BA from Tufts University, where she specialized in French literature. After graduating, she moved to New York City and was hired as a secretary by Grove Press. There he met Ginsberg and other poets, including Charles Olson and Robert Duncan. Later he returned to his hometown to obtain a master's degree in primary education. It was at this time that she first took a camera, while working in the science department of the Center for Educational Development in Waltham, Massachusetts.

"Myself, preparing to photograph Allen + Peter" (1980) by Elsa Dorfman. Credit: Elsa Dorfman / Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Dorfman received his first camera in 1967 and began selling photos at tourist Harvard Square near Ivy League University for $ 2 to $ 5 each. He then published "Elsa & # 39; s Housebook: A Woman & # 39; s Photojournal" in 1974, which included great self-portraits, photos of Ginsberg and civil rights lawyer Harvey Silverglate, whom he later married.

"On my 51st birthday" (1988) by Elsa Dorfman. Credit: Elsa Dorfman / Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

In the 1980s, Dorfman turned his attention to portraiture, with the 20 x 24 Polaroids, using a 240-pound camera that he circled around the studio.

"It's so theatrical. Don't you think it's theatrical?" Dorfman said in an interview with the Wbur radio station. "When you think of a small digital or cellular camera, you can't compare."

"Self-portrait" (1986) by Elsa Dorfman. Credit: Elsa Dorfman / Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Dorfman's works are in collections at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., the Harvard Art Museums, the Portland Art Museum in Maine, among other institutions. Earlier this year, he received a retrospective at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the first of his career.

She said to Morris, "Somehow I have this mistaken therapeutic idea that my role in the universe is to make people feel better."