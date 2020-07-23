American students can begin to see black women capitalized in their history textbooks

Whether capitalizing on black b is also part of an ongoing historical debate on racial identification going back to sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois more than a century ago.

McGraw Hill is one of the nation's largest K-12 textbook publishers who can use black capitals after protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed on May 25 after a white cop was seen on video pressing his knee against her neck.

The final decision on whether to use a capitalized black in Broussard's review will be made by internal editors of McGraw Hill staff, authors, and academic advisers, who are a diverse group of people, the company told CNN by email. . The publisher "is considering it a lot," said McGraw Hill.

"Personally, I would like to see it in capital letters because I think that the majority of the population uses African Americans and blacks interchangeably," said Broussard. "If you start kids thinking about Black or White or any group like that, that's how they'll think about them for the rest of their lives."

McGraw Hill, Pearson, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt are providers of the final drafts of the story. While it's unclear how many textbooks each company sells each year, more than $ 209 million in K-12 social studies books were sold in the U.S. in 2018, according to data provided to CNN by the Publishers Association. Americans.

All three education companies are reviewing whether to use Capitalized Black in their K-12 textbooks and educational materials, according to comments they provided to CNN.

The Associated Press and New York Times were among the numerous editors of history's first drafts that capitalized on Black recently. CNN made the same decision and will also capitalize White.

Cengage, an education and technology company that has nearly a dozen different K-12 history books and programs in the United States, has decided to capitalize on Black.

"Cengage has undertaken a review of our textbooks and learning platforms for higher education and K-12 to assess our standards and practices. Capitalizing on & # 39; Negro & # 39; and & # 39; Blanco & # 39; se it has been raised for consideration as part of this review, and is being adopted in texts where relevant to the discussion, including the most recent edition of AP Human Geography, "the company told CNN in a statement.

The company's decision has been praised by teachers and education experts alike.

The educational habits that children develop can make a difference.

The change from using black to black in K-12 textbooks is a step in the right direction, said Michael Hines, an associate professor at the Stanford University Graduate School of Education.

"It is an acknowledgment of the importance of the fact that blacks across the African diaspora share common elements of history, culture and identity," Hines told CNN by email.

This was a sentiment shared by Gerardo Muñoz, a social studies teacher who has taught in the Denver Public Schools for 21 years. He is a producer and co-host of the "Too Dope Teachers and a Mic" podcast, which deals with race and education in the United States.

"It is very important, in my opinion, to use black instead of black. In a very subtle way, black minimizes the importance of being black. Because black Americans were ruthlessly and abruptly cut from their own national and ethnic identities No "I do not have the privilege of uniting a homeland, spiritual or otherwise, with your American identity," Muñoz told CNN by email.

Many educators and experts agreed that using a capitalized black in textbooks only works if teachers explain its importance. These kinds of classroom conversations can have a lasting impact on young, impressionable minds, said Shawn Matson, a history teacher at a high school in Madison, Wisconsin.

Nkemka Anyiwo, a developmental psychologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, has studied how the messages young people receive about race affect their development. These messages, also known as "racial socialization," play an important role in how young people understand themselves, he told CNN by email.

Schools build youth knowledge foundations and play a crucial role in youth's racial and socio-political socialization, Anyiwo said.

While prolonged use of lowercase black in textbooks may seem minor, "it can function as an implicit form of racial messages that perpetuate the inferiority of black," he added.

"We have to make sure that teachers have the competence to clearly explain the importance and the impetus behind the language transition," Anyiwo said. "Young people may not understand the importance of transition without explicit conversations with teachers about the historical and political importance of & # 39; Negro & # 39; as an identity and the historical legacy of the United States of wearing & # 39; Negro & # 39 as a tool to deprive your rights. "

This is not the first time that blacks want a capital letter

Du Bois and Edward A. Johnson, the late teacher who was also the first black member of the New York legislature, fought to change the way African descendants were written and identified.

Du Bois campaigned strongly for the capitalization of the word Black about a century ago when it was the accepted term at the time, said Hines, the Stanford professor.

In 1910, the United States Census first included an item called "color or race." The instructions allowed people to use "Mu" for mulatto and "Ot" for another and "B" was called "black," the Pew Research Center reported. The word black "included" all people who are obviously thoroughbred blacks. "

Du Bois, one of the founders of the NAACP, started a letter writing campaign in the 1920s calling for publications like The New York Times to capitalize on the letter N in black.

"I view the use of a small print for the names of 12 million Americans and 200 million human beings as a personal insult," wrote Du Bois in the 1920s, according to the book "How to be good with words."

The Times rejected Du Bois in 1926 and eventually relented in 1930. The newspaper called the change "not just a typographical change" but "an act in recognition of racial self-respect," The Times wrote earlier this month when it decided to capitalize Black.

Approximately 40 years before the Times changed its stance on black, Johnson published "A School History of the Black Race in America from 1619 to 1890."

The book offers "sketches of slavery as it existed in the northern and southern colonies" and describes the "achievements of some of the most distinguished slaves," the University of North Carolina wrote in a summary of the book.

Johnson's book was published in 1890. He implored teachers to adopt the use of black with a capital N.

"I respectfully request that my fellow teachers ensure that the word Black is written with a capital N," Johnson wrote. "He deserves to be so expanded, and will help, perhaps, magnify the career he represents in the minds of those who see him."

Discussions on racial identification and the use of black continued until the mid-20th century.

The word black remained on the census in the 1960s during the heart of the civil rights movement. The word was commonly used by civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. For example, in a speech he made in 1960, King said: "The way of the world today does not allow the United States the luxury of exploiting the black and other minority groups. The price the United States must pay for the continued oppression of the black is the price of its own destruction. "

"Black" did not reappear on the Census form until 1970, Pew said.

In 1971, the Black Caucus of Congress was formed. Its name suggested how the civil rights movements and black power left behind terms such as African, color and black. For 2013, the Census Bureau withdrew its voice from its surveys, NPR reported. President Barack Obama signed a law in 2016 that replaced "Black" with "African American," amending the Department of Energy Organization Act and the Local Public Works Capital Investment and Development Act of 1976.

Capitalizing the b in black is not enough

Educating teachers and school districts about black history is critical to ensuring that the change from black to black is more than just a gesture, said Anyiwo, the developmental psychologist.

Right now, black history is an integral part of American history, but it is not a requirement for a teaching degree, nor is it a required area for teacher certification exams like the Praxis, Valerie said. Adams-Bass, assistant professor of Youth and Social Innovations in the Department of Human Services at the University of Virginia Curry School of Education.

Adams-Bass has done research that shows how students with more knowledge of black history had higher career aspirations, he said.

"This is important because most black children are taught by white and non-black teachers who often assume that black children are underperforming or dislike schools," he told CNN. "Black children are also overlooked for AP courses and other opportunities that expose and prepare them for college based on racial bias. Having more knowledge of black history meant young people had high career aspirations , perhaps despite the teachers' perceptions. "

A big part of black history is educating children about blacks that make up the fabric of American existence, Anyiwo said. Students must be exposed to the reality of how blacks in America were enslaved and subjected to centuries of racial marginalization and oppression from the institution of slavery to Jim Crow laws to mass incarceration, he added.

"We cannot really" capitalize "on blacks until we teach how the beauty and power of black resistance and the defense of social justice have contributed to advances in the rights and freedoms of all Americans," Anyiwo said.

California is a state that has already taken steps to address racial issues in its educational system.

The state has some of the most teachers and students in the United States, according to data from Educationdata.org and Brandman University. It is also one of the largest markets for history textbooks, according to the New York Times.

After Floyd's death, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond called on California communities to take steps to dismantle institutional racism and inequities in public schools and beyond, the California Department of Education (CDE) said. in an email.

A CDE grant of $ 500,000 was awarded in June to fund the California Implied Bias Training Initiative. This initiative involves experts who train employees in implicit bias and racial justice, the CDE said in a press release. California is also considering a curricular adjustment that would allow "school districts to tailor their courses to better reflect the demographics of students in their communities," the press release said.

"The curriculum taught in our schools has not done enough to highlight and preserve the contributions of people of color and has actually downplayed the importance of their role," the press release said. "A movement was established to create a better model of inclusion to be taught in our K-12 system in hopes of teaching a story that is more representative of what actually happened. Ethnic studies as a whole should represent a wide range of issues, but you should put special emphasis on people of color, including their experiences and their important role in our state and national history. "

One person encouraged by these developments in K-12 education is Broussard, the author of the history textbook. Floyd's death was a catalyst, he said.

"Change occurs slowly. This appears to be a more accelerated change than we have seen and almost a throwback to the 1960s," said Broussard. "I am happy and encouraged. Frederick Douglass said over a hundred years ago:" Power grants nothing without demand. He never did and never will. "These are people who march, protest and raise their voices. And that has made a difference in the world."