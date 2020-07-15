American woman caught in a romantic scam released after being held by a lover for over a year





The 64-year-old woman, who has not been named, said she met Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34, on Facebook, police spokesman Frank Mba said. He invited her to Nigeria under the "pretext of love and marriage".

The woman, a retired government worker, arrived in Nigeria from Washington, DC, in February 2019, and they were married three months later.

However, the relationship deteriorated shortly after the wedding, and Obiaku held her captive at a Lagos hotel for more than a year, Mba told CNN.

Obiaku used the woman's identity to extort his associates and defraud international companies.