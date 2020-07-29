Americans are dying of Covid-19 and Trump is pouting on Fauci (opinion)

Unfortunately, the New Trump was not going to be. After the mask's appearance indicated that it could agree with its chief infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump retweeted a video in which a controversial doctor says the masks do not help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. and that the FDA's warnings against hydroxychloroquine, a drug promoted by President Donald Trump – are based on false science. The doctor, Stella Immanuel, has made strange claims about aliens, demons and the danger of Magic 8 Ball toys.

As is his custom, President Trump doubled down on his commitment to spread Dr. Immanuel's message, and said at a press conference Tuesday that "he was on the air, along with many other doctors, they were huge fans of hydroxychloroquine. , and I thought she was very impressive. " He seemed very impressed by his claim that the same medicines that the president himself promoted, an antimalarial drug and an antibiotic, worked. (For the record, Twitter removed posts related to their claims, citing them as an example of dangerous misinformation.)

As the President's aides no doubt recall, to his exasperation, the President's reflection on hydroxychloroquine and other imaginary malaria remedies (sunlight, household cleaners) contributed significantly to criticism of his early management of the pandemic. He withdrew from public commitment to the crisis, but as the weeks passed, it became clear that the number of cases now exceeding 4.2 million and a death count close to 150,000 could be devastating to his reelection prospects.

According to The Washington Post, Trump's recent attempt to take a new approach to the pandemic came after his aides showed him data showing that members of his base, his loyalists in the Republican Red States, are now also being hit by the coronavirus. They are suffering and dying, just like the Democrats in the blue states.

In Tulsa, cases arose after the President defied the medical council against public meetings to hold a rally there in June.

Among those infected, as the president should know, his semi-famous supporter, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, has been in the hospital with Covid-19 for three weeks. While it cannot be known for certain where Cain caught the virus, we do know that Cain proudly shared photos of himself at the rally without a mask. The demonstration was a failure. And Cain is just a person whose suffering recalls an embarrassing night for Trump.

But where someone else's suffering might not be enough to move the president, a trend that makes him look bad may be. In this case, political polls made it clear that he risked a humiliating loss if he didn't change public opinion about his pandemic response. He also apparently became envious of Fauci, who according to polls is more confident in the coronavirus than the president.

Trump's irritation at Fauci's popularity was evident when, after the doctor pitched the first pitch in a major league ballgame, the president surprised his staff by saying he was going to do the same at Yankee Stadium. next month. (Trump later canceled). Then, during his coronavirus rating on Tuesday afternoon, the President seemed irritated by Fauci's approval ratings. "So it's funny," said Trump, "a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. (Deborah) Birx too, very well thought out, and yet they are very thoughtful, but nobody likes me "

Stop for a moment and let this sink in. The President complains of public respect for a public health expert who has offered constant advice to the country in its time of great distress. A normal leader would be grateful for a man like Fauci and would follow his advice whenever possible. Trump, on the other hand, has a habit of contradicting his adviser and now, as a child, seems to envy him.

It is appalling that although tens of thousands of American deaths did not appear to move him, Trump only put on a mask in public after receiving information about his political danger. However, the Americans could have prayed that the latter's policy would have forced him to change his tactics. Better late than never. However, it turns out that the president really isn't capable of changing direction and doing the right thing to save American lives. Left to his own devices, and presumably only with his Twitter account, he irresponsibly promoted fake drug treatment again and mocked a medical expert who truly is a national treasure.

If only Fauci were president.