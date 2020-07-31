Americans are on a spending spree, but sugar fever may be fading





The government's Office of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that personal spending increased 5.6% in June. That follows an 8.5% increase in May. People bought a lot of clothes, particularly footwear, according to data from the Census Bureau.

However, the $ 1,200 that many consumers have received may already have been spent. Americans deposited a portion of their stimulus money into their bank accounts, but the savings rate in June fell to 19% from a peak of 33.5% in April.

Also, Washington's $ 600 in weekly unemployment benefit checks will end on July 31 and it is unclear whether Congress will agree to provide more unemployment benefits as part of a new round of stimulus. That raised fears among economists of yet another fiscal cliff for the economy.