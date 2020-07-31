Americans are on a spending spree, but sugar fever may be fading

The government's Office of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that personal spending increased 5.6% in June. That follows an 8.5% increase in May. People bought a lot of clothes, particularly footwear, according to data from the Census Bureau.

However, the $ 1,200 that many consumers have received may already have been spent. Americans deposited a portion of their stimulus money into their bank accounts, but the savings rate in June fell to 19% from a peak of 33.5% in April.

Also, Washington's $ 600 in weekly unemployment benefit checks will end on July 31 and it is unclear whether Congress will agree to provide more unemployment benefits as part of a new round of stimulus. That raised fears among economists of yet another fiscal cliff for the economy.

Experts are concerned that it may be difficult for consumers to keep shopping until they fall without an extension of various stimulus benefits.

To that end, the University of Michigan reported a drop in its widely seen consumer sentiment index on Friday morning.

"Federal aid programs have prevented more substantial declines in consumer finances, protecting them in part from the unprecedented increase in job losses, reduced hours of work and cut wages," said economist Richard Curtin of the University of Michigan in the report.

A possible pullback in spending could eventually also end in the stock market. Shares have risen sharply since March despite dire economic data.

"We still have a double-digit unemployment rate. But the pain was masked by generous subsidies that made up for the loss of income," said Thomas Majewski, CEO of asset manager Eagle Point.

"Many people who have been the most impacted are low-income. We could start to see significant changes in consumer behavior without further stimulation," added Majewski. He said that discount retailers like Walmart (WMT) and objective (TGT) could be vulnerable
Still, there remains a bit of a disconnect between the upside and the painful economic reality of many less wealthy Americans. The property market remains strong. Lowe & # 39; s (LOW) and House deposit (HD) they are close to all-time highs.
Consumer companies like Amazon (AMZN), Best Buy (ABY), Etsy (ETSY), Costco (COST), Wayfair (W) and Chipotle (CMG) They are also thriving. Therefore, it seems that many wealthy, middle-class consumers do not appear to be exhausted.

