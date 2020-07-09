Americans are rapidly reducing their credit card debt during the pandemic

In many ways, it makes perfect sense that Americans are sliding plastic less. The health crisis forced the general closure of restaurants, bars and professional sports. That was especially true during the March to May period captured by the Fed's data.
"Consumers had no choice but to spend less on their credit cards," Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist at Quill Intelligence, wrote in a note to customers on Thursday.
Not surprisingly, restaurant spending exploded during the spring, when health restrictions made eating out in many parts of the nation impossible.
According to Bank of America, the seven-day average spend (even on credit cards) at large restaurant chains decreased to 40% in April from a year earlier. That metric recovered in June to normal levels, Bank of America said.
Massive unemployment, wave of bankruptcies
At the same time, Americans are wisely paying off outstanding credit card balances and avoiding accumulating new debt during this financially tumultuous period.
"Americans are behaving in an eminently rational way," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International.
Given that backdrop, it's no surprise that Americans are withdrawing debt. The March-May period marked the first time in a decade that general consumer credit declined for three straight months, according to Oxford Economics.
However, some types of debt show signs of life. Specifically, the amount of nonrenewable credit, which is primarily student debt and auto loans, actually increased by $ 6 billion in May.
Signs that consumers are cuddling
Credit card debt generally carries severe interest rates, even for borrowers with the strongest credit scores. The fact that this type of costly debt is being reduced is encouraging given the economic uncertainty.
However, this trend, coupled with the rising savings rate, also reflects a widespread decline among Americans that is problematic for an economy driven by two-thirds of consumer spending.
"That is bad news for the economy," said Brusuelas. "He wants a safe consumer to spend his income. We just aren't seeing that at the moment."
The reduction in credit card debt also highlights the unprecedented support Uncle Sam is providing at this time.
More than during the start of the past two recessions, Congress and the White House have taken bold steps to provide emergency aid to homes and businesses through the CARES Act.
Specifically, stimulus checks of up to $ 1,200 per household were sent in the spring. And the federal government is providing an additional $ 600 in weekly unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Stimulus Cliff
Taken together, those emergency movements have decreased the dependency on sliding the plastic.
"The need for credit cards as a smoothing mechanism has been greatly reduced," according to Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence. "The credit cycle that would have begun to emerge has been frozen by the CARES Act."
What is clear, however, is that letting this benefit expire will force some unemployed Americans, particularly those in low-income households, to rely on costly credit card debt to make ends meet.
That means that the recent drop in credit card debt may be short-lived, but possibly for the wrong reasons.