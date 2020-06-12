Americans are using more plastic during the pandemic. He wants to change that

For Loop, a shopping service that sells items from Häagen-Dazs ice cream to Tide laundry detergent in reusable packages instead of the single-use containers that products typically contain, consumer fears of reuse could pose a threat. existential. But instead of pulling out during the pandemic, the project has reported sudden increases in sales and is about to expand in a big way. Loop, which launched as a pilot last year in the Northeast USA. USA And Paris plans to expand to the 48 contiguous states by July 1.
The broader launch has the potential to take Loop from a small experiment serving 10,000 customers to a much larger initiative, and it will prove how committed Americans are to getting rid of single-use plastics. "What we are not seeing is any consumer concerned with reuse in light of the virus, which is incredible," said Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, a recycling company based in Trenton, New Jersey, and the driving force behind from Loop. "I am very, very happy about that."
Is that how it works:
There are dozens of products available through the service, ranging from shampoos and foods made by popular brands to nameless staples like coffee and oatmeal. As customers go through the products, use all the shampoo, eat all the ice cream, fill the bags with the empty containers. Unlike traditional recyclables, customers do not have to wash packages. They simply put them back in the Loop bag, which is picked up by a UPS driver. The containers are sent to an industrial cleaning facility in Pennsylvania before they are refilled and shipped again. Customers can continue repeating the cycle or choose to go out and get their deposits back.
But people were not scared by the service's business model. In fact, Loop sales increased.
"March, April and May have set all the records," said Szaky.
He has some ideas why. First, Loop benefited from the sudden shift to online grocery shopping during the pandemic.
"We have definitely seen a benefit for eComm thanks to Covid," said Szaky.
Contents
Nationalize
That does not mean that it was easy for the project.
Like other essential businesses that have remained open during the pandemic, Loop has had to contend with problems in its supply chain. In some cases, unexpected demand for a certain product, such as Clorox wipes, meant that Loop sold out faster than anticipated.
"Cleaning products have come out like crazy," said Szaky.
As your inventory increases, the service may have to add more reusable packages that contain all of the Loop products. Before the pandemic, that meant that some of Loop's partner companies had to order more packages from a dedicated provider. But the pandemic temporarily cut some of those providers offline or slowed them down as workers stayed home or called in sick. To ensure it could be expanded, Loop encouraged its partners to expand their supply chains so that they did not have to rely on a packaging plant.
The pandemic is also holding back Loop's product portfolio growth.
"There is some pressure to enable a new supply chain," said Szaky. Some companies that recently pledged to join Loop are waiting until the pandemic passes to actually join the platform. "A lot of those brands tell us 'we're in, we're signing, we're going to do it, but we're really going to start work after the crown'," he said.
Still, Szaky is confident that Loop will be able to meet the anticipated demand explosion. Of the first 10,000 Loop users in its pilot program, only about 100 people have abandoned the project, he said. Now, there are around 100,000 people on a waiting list. If the pattern continues and customers remain engaged, Loop may have to increase its service tenfold.
Of course, there is no guarantee that everyone on the Loop waiting list will join. But "we expect a pretty big jump," Szaky said.
Szaky has a great vision for Loop: eventually, he wants people to be able to do most of their shopping on the platform. And while Loop is an e-commerce company right now, eventually people should be able to pick up Loop products and also leave empty containers in stores.
Lisa McTigue Pierce, executive editor of Packaging Digest, said she will consider that Loop has changed the broader conversation around reusable when inspiring copycat products or services. That has not happened significantly at this time. You are also looking for the main distribution of Loop products.
So far, the trends that have made Loop popular right now are not exclusive to the project.
Why is it working?
Overall, retailers are seeing growth on their digital channels.
The change has been especially dramatic when it comes to groceries. Before the pandemic, online grocery shopping lagged behind other types of shopping. But people who avoid crowded grocery stores and long lines have turned to online shopping as an alternative. About 20% of shoppers surveyed by the Food Marketing Institute this spring reported buying groceries online "for the first time in memory."
The IMF noted that in 2019, respondents said they bought 10.5% of their online purchases weekly. In February of this year, that figure increased to 14.5%, and in March and April it had increased to 27.9%.
That interest in online shopping helped Loop, but still, there are broader fears about reusable products right now. And it's unclear what that means for advancing environmental movements.
The question, the report continued, is whether the attitude "marks a permanent change or whether sustainability performance could re-emerge as a source of competitive advantage."
Szaky, meanwhile, is excited about his next steps.
"We have been preparing for this for a while, so we are very confident," he said. "All we are doing is going a little bit faster … What we do expect is a little bit of tension, but the team is ready and ready to rock."