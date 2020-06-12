Americans are using more plastic during the pandemic. He wants to change that

For Loop, a shopping service that sells items from Häagen-Dazs ice cream to Tide laundry detergent in reusable packages instead of the single-use containers that products typically contain, consumer fears of reuse could pose a threat. existential. But instead of pulling out during the pandemic, the project has reported sudden increases in sales and is about to expand in a big way. Loop, which launched as a pilot last year in the Northeast USA. USA And Paris plans to expand to the 48 contiguous states by July 1.

The broader launch has the potential to take Loop from a small experiment serving 10,000 customers to a much larger initiative, and it will prove how committed Americans are to getting rid of single-use plastics. "What we are not seeing is any consumer concerned with reuse in light of the virus, which is incredible," said Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, a recycling company based in Trenton, New Jersey, and the driving force behind from Loop. "I am very, very happy about that."

Szaky first launched the idea of ​​Loop, which describes how to emulate a dairy model, to the world's largest consumer goods companies in 2017 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. They were interested: Loop could be a way to reduce waste and help repair the reputation they had earned for contributing to global plastic pollution. In 2019, Szaky made Loop a reality, with a small selection of products from Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Clorox, among others.

Is that how it works:

First, Loop customers have to make an account and fill a basket at LoopStore.com. In addition to the regular cost of the products, customers must deposit a refundable deposit for each package, generally between $ 2 and $ 5 per item. In the United States, items arrive through UPS in a Loop bag. There is a flat shipping fee of $ 20.

There are dozens of products available through the service, ranging from shampoos and foods made by popular brands to nameless staples like coffee and oatmeal. As customers go through the products, use all the shampoo, eat all the ice cream, fill the bags with the empty containers. Unlike traditional recyclables, customers do not have to wash packages. They simply put them back in the Loop bag, which is picked up by a UPS driver. The containers are sent to an industrial cleaning facility in Pennsylvania before they are refilled and shipped again. Customers can continue repeating the cycle or choose to go out and get their deposits back.

Buying via Loop is not difficult, but it requires consumers to change their behaviors and mindsets: instead of ordering from established e-commerce platforms like Amazon ( AMZN ) or FreshDirect, they have to trust an upstart. They also have to pay the deposit and agree to send their voids. It was a great question before the pandemic, and the crisis could have dealt a fatal blow to the service, especially now that customers are also very concerned about hygiene.

But people were not scared by the service's business model. In fact, Loop sales increased.

"March, April and May have set all the records," said Szaky.

He has some ideas why. First, Loop benefited from the sudden shift to online grocery shopping during the pandemic.

"We have definitely seen a benefit for eComm thanks to Covid," said Szaky.

And, he said, customers have come to rely on the Loop cleaning process, which takes place in industrial clean rooms, where workers are equipped with protective gear. The process is calibrated for different types of containers and materials. The temperature for cleaning Loop glass containers, for example, is set differently than for cleaning your aluminum containers. Cleanroom pipes are cleaned after each use to remove potential allergens.

"Unlike durable coffee cup systems and reusable bags that hibernate now, health and safety protocols and industrial cleaning processes are implemented in our reuse system," Szaky wrote in a recent GreenBiz column.

Nationalize

That does not mean that it was easy for the project.

Like other essential businesses that have remained open during the pandemic, Loop has had to contend with problems in its supply chain. In some cases, unexpected demand for a certain product, such as Clorox wipes, meant that Loop sold out faster than anticipated.

"Cleaning products have come out like crazy," said Szaky.

As your inventory increases, the service may have to add more reusable packages that contain all of the Loop products. Before the pandemic, that meant that some of Loop's partner companies had to order more packages from a dedicated provider. But the pandemic temporarily cut some of those providers offline or slowed them down as workers stayed home or called in sick. To ensure it could be expanded, Loop encouraged its partners to expand their supply chains so that they did not have to rely on a packaging plant.

The pandemic is also holding back Loop's product portfolio growth.

"There is some pressure to enable a new supply chain," said Szaky. Some companies that recently pledged to join Loop are waiting until the pandemic passes to actually join the platform. "A lot of those brands tell us 'we're in, we're signing, we're going to do it, but we're really going to start work after the crown'," he said.

Still, Szaky is confident that Loop will be able to meet the anticipated demand explosion. Of the first 10,000 Loop users in its pilot program, only about 100 people have abandoned the project, he said. Now, there are around 100,000 people on a waiting list. If the pattern continues and customers remain engaged, Loop may have to increase its service tenfold.

Of course, there is no guarantee that everyone on the Loop waiting list will join. But "we expect a pretty big jump," Szaky said.

Szaky has a great vision for Loop: eventually, he wants people to be able to do most of their shopping on the platform. And while Loop is an e-commerce company right now, eventually people should be able to pick up Loop products and also leave empty containers in stores.

The national deployment, which was initially scheduled for late 2020, is another step in that direction. The launch was partially accelerated due to that jump in user demand. And an accelerated national launch means Kroger ( KR ) and Walgreens, which has announced plans to eventually bring Loop products to stores, can monitor online sales to determine which regions are most interested in the service, Szaky said. That information will help inform them where and how to launch Loop in their stores.

Szaky, who has dedicated his career to reducing waste, is delighted that Loop has come this far and is now expanding. But service has a long way to go before it becomes the mainstream.

Lisa McTigue Pierce, executive editor of Packaging Digest, said she will consider that Loop has changed the broader conversation around reusable when inspiring copycat products or services. That has not happened significantly at this time. You are also looking for the main distribution of Loop products.

So far, the trends that have made Loop popular right now are not exclusive to the project.

Why is it working?

Overall, retailers are seeing growth on their digital channels.

The change has been especially dramatic when it comes to groceries. Before the pandemic, online grocery shopping lagged behind other types of shopping. But people who avoid crowded grocery stores and long lines have turned to online shopping as an alternative. About 20% of shoppers surveyed by the Food Marketing Institute this spring reported buying groceries online "for the first time in memory."

The IMF noted that in 2019, respondents said they bought 10.5% of their online purchases weekly. In February of this year, that figure increased to 14.5%, and in March and April it had increased to 27.9%.

People are not only getting used to shopping online, but are also looking beyond Amazon, which experienced delays when demand increased. The main food manufacturers are paying attention: PepsiCo ( ENERGY ) It recently launched two new websites, Snacks.com and PantryShop.com, which sell the company's food and beverage products directly to consumers.

That interest in online shopping helped Loop, but still, there are broader fears about reusable products right now. And it's unclear what that means for advancing environmental movements.

"Due to the pandemic, there is a new appreciation by consumers and industries of the hygiene benefits that plastic packaging can offer that appear to outweigh concerns about recyclability and the leakage of plastic waste into the environment "McKinsey said in a report.

The question, the report continued, is whether the attitude "marks a permanent change or whether sustainability performance could re-emerge as a source of competitive advantage."

Szaky, meanwhile, is excited about his next steps.

"We have been preparing for this for a while, so we are very confident," he said. "All we are doing is going a little bit faster … What we do expect is a little bit of tension, but the team is ready and ready to rock."