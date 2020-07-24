Americans, especially Republicans, say social media companies are too powerful

While most Republicans and Democrats believe social media companies wield too much power, Republicans are more likely to hold this view, according to a new poll by the Pew Research Center.

A surprising 82 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents think social media companies have too much power and influence in politics, compared to 63 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, according to the survey. .

28 percent of Democrats say these companies have the right amount of power and influence in politics, compared to 13 percent of Republicans, Pew added.

This dichotomy is not new, as this type of partisan division has been seen in previous polls.

"Republicans were more likely than Democrats to believe that social media sites censor political views and that tech companies generally support liberal views on conservatives," according to a 2018 Pew poll.

Justin Danhof, general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, points to Prager University, a nonprofit organization led by radio show host Dennis Prager, who sued YouTube, owned by Google, alleging that the Media company illegally censors conservative content.

"When social media lords like Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg decide what the truth is, and by regularly labeling conservative opinion as false, it is not surprising that more than 80 percent of conservatives believe they wield too much power Danhof told Fox News.

At one point, Republicans and Democrats tend to agree.

Pew found that similar percentages of Republicans (48 percent) and Democrats (46 percent) agree that the government should regulate big tech companies more.

But this is changing on the sidelines.

"The proportion of conservative Republicans who believe these companies should face more government regulations has increased from 42 (percent) to 53 (percent)," said Pew. "At the same time, the share of Liberal Democrats supporting increased regulation of high-tech companies has dropped from 65 (percent) to 52 (percent)."

This survey occurs when CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are scheduled to appear together and testify before the House Judiciary's Antitrust Subcommittee as part of their ongoing antitrust investigation.

