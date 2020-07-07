Americans give up hopes of having a summer body, instead focusing on the body & # 39; post-quarantine & # 39 ;, a study says

Americans have given up hope of a summer body this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans found that 63 percent are now focusing their efforts on achieving a post-quarantine body.

The results found that these long days of confinement could have been a wake-up call for respondents, as 64 percent said they felt an increased desire to eat healthier.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nutrisystem, the survey revealed that 63 percent of respondents said they have now placed a higher priority on improving their diet.

As the days begin to blur during the shutdown, 75 percent of respondents agreed that they begin to feel like they live the same day over and over again.

And as each day begins to feel like the last, 46 percent of respondents shared that they've only been wearing sweatpants or yoga pants during quarantine, and an additional 28 percent can't even remember the last time who wore pants.

Seventy-four percent of respondents also agreed that when they abandon their daily routines, it is a source of stress and anxiety for them.

However, inconsistent daily routines are not the only thing that causes stress to respondents; 76% of respondents have experienced increased stress because they are eating more.

In fact, four out of 10 respondents shared their increasingly inconsistent feeding schedules and six out of 10 shared that their diets derailed upon entering self-isolation.

Seventy-six percent of respondents shared that they had gained up to 16 pounds during their time in self-isolation.

These bad eating habits could be related to boredom while trapped inside, as 69 percent of respondents said they tend to start snacking because they have nothing else to do.

With 65 percent of respondents sharing that they've been eating mostly comfort foods while taking refuge instead, it's no surprise that an additional 33 percent of respondents said their main fight during the lockdown has been eating healthy.

"Many people think that eating healthy means giving up their favorite comfort foods, and that is completely untrue," said Courtney McCormick, corporate dietitian at Nutrisystem.

"This is why there are programs like Nutrisystem, so you can reach your weight loss goals without sacrificing favorites like burgers or macaroni and cheese. Having healthy snacks like fruits and vegetables on hand is also key when a snack craving strikes."

Forty-two percent of those surveyed said that one of their main difficulties during confinement is maintaining a consistent eating schedule.

In addition to common difficulties with inconsistent sleep schedules and lack of physical activity, 41 percent of respondents also shared that they have been struggling to maintain a positive attitude during their time in quarantine.

Not surprisingly, then, the top priority for respondents was to improve their outlook on life by focusing on the positive in their lives.

"Maintaining a positive mindset is very important when it comes to living a healthier lifestyle," said McCormick. "That means making positive thinking and mindfulness a habit as you work toward your goals."

MAIN PRIORITIES DURING SELF-INSULATION

Focus on the positive parts of your life: 49%

Eat healthier – 45%

Being more physically active: 45%

Improving your mental health – 44%

Lose weight – 33%

Be more productive while working from home: 27%

