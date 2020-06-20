Americans have trouble sleeping due to coronavirus: here are tips to help

"I took two Benadryl and still can't sleep, I feel like I've hit a new low," Christine Larochelle tweeted at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

"On Sunday night I was awake until 3 in the morning. I was just hanging around and nothing was helping me," the 26-year-old who works in social media advertising told The Post. "The moment I hit the bed and turn off the lights, my mind just runs to everything that has happened in my life."

Those weren't free nights for her. For the past few months, Larochelle has struggled to fall asleep and fall asleep. She joins a horde of zzzzz-free zombies around the world who have starved to death for a night's rest since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In the United States, 22% of people say their sleep quality is worse due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to a survey by SleepHelp.org.

In other parts of the world, researchers are also insisting on this nightly uprising. A study published in April by the Journal of Critical Sleep Medicine found that insomnia and its symptoms increased dramatically for COVID-19-free participants in China, the disease's first epicenter, from January to February this year.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, in Italy, another major coronavirus hot spot, reports of decreased sleep increased more than 12% from February to March as the second week of confinement began.

Although the data suggests that the world is having a sleep crisis, Dr. Alcibíades Rodríguez, director of the NYU Langone sleep center, says that we actually have an anxiety problem.

"Sleep is interconnected with mood and anxiety disorders," Dr. Rodríguez tells The Post. “This is an unprecedented situation. It's a high level of stress, especially in the midst of this in New York. "Sleep problems are actually a symptom of anxiety and depression, which he says are on the rise due to the pandemic.

"(We are) stressed out for our health, for the health of our family, the economy, our jobs," he says. Being isolated from our friends is not helping. “In addition to that, quarantine, being at home can make you depressed. Human beings, we are social animals and we need contact ”.

"Being locked up at home can disrupt your circadian rhythm, the sleep-wake cycle." – Dr. Rodriguez

Larochelle's dream has recently worsened as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to react to George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

"I am a black woman; I am extremely outraged by everything that is happening. It has been very emotionally draining to read about all this," she says. "There is a lot of work to do, and that is discouraging. I was already very stressed seeing the number of deaths and the pandemic and being locked up, and adding to experience all this that has been happening, that has increased my stress."

The night is particularly difficult for Larochelle because it lacks the easy distractions of the day. “I can work or watch a program or do something. At night is when I am alone with my thoughts, "she says.

In addition to being a symptom of a mental health problem, sleep can be affected by a change in your daily routines, says Dr. Rodríguez. "Being confined at home can disrupt your circadian rhythm, the sleep-wake cycle," he says.

"I work in New York City, but I live in Jersey, so I think having to travel, walk more, just tires you out without you realizing it," says Larochelle. "I feel like I'm much more rested on a regular basis because (now) I can only go from my bedroom to my living room. I feel like I'm not that tired at night."

Lack of sleep will affect almost every part of your day, says Dr. Rodríguez.

"He will have tension, his concentration will decrease, his memory may be affected, he may be in a bad mood," he says. "Suppose you have a medical condition, back pain, or migraine: you will feel worse. If you feel this way, it can lead to more anxiety and more depression; it's a vicious circle."

Although Larochelle says she hasn't noticed a sharp change in her mood, her migraines and headaches have worsened.

Tips to improve your sleep

Larochelle says she cut the coffee and tried meditation apps to help her relax.

"White noise works very well for me, so keeping my fan on or using a rain application works well for me to fall asleep," he says.

Larochelle also recently bought melatonin sleep supplements where Benadryl was unable to help her.

However, Dr. Rodríguez recommends consulting a doctor before starting a medicinal treatment. “I have a lot of patients who really only need anxiety medication. No sleeping medication will control your anxiety, "he says.

Dr. Rodríguez suggests creating established routines to help combat the pressures of life.

“Stress is something that we cannot control. Try to create some kind of normality if you can, ”says the doctor. That should include going to bed and getting up at the same time every day.

It also suggests exercising, which is something you can control; socialize in one way or another, including through virtual meetings in applications like Zoom; cut off alcohol, especially just before bedtime; and avoid the "bad news" that causes anxiety at night.

"Those things are easier to say than to do," says Dr. Rodríguez. "I'm guilty of that sometimes. I don't do my best." But he says the key is "to control the little things in your world that you can control."

And when other options fail, don't be afraid to seek professional help.

"If you have trouble sleeping, see your doctor. Sleep clinics are open, and we are here to help," he says.

