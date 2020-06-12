Americans hope to delay retirement due to Covid-19

The Xers generation, the group between baby boomers and Millennials, feel the most pressure. Nearly 40% of Generation X members said they are considering delaying retirement.
More than half of all respondents also said they would consider looking for a job after retiring. And almost 30% said they are thinking of withdrawing or have already withdrawn money from 401 (k) accounts or IRA accounts.
"The impact on Americans' retirement accounts may be greater than 2008 and 2009," said Dara Luber, senior retirement manager for TD Ameritrade. "But withdrawing from your retirement savings should be the last resort."
The Harris Poll conducted an online survey of more than 1,000 adults age 24 and older with at least $ 10,000 in investment assets on behalf of TD Ameritrade from April 24 to May 4, before recent market gains led to Nasdaq at a record level and the S&P 500 again in positive territory by 2020.
Memories of the last big accident still linger
But the rebound in the market has not been enough to ease the financial pain that many investors continue to feel as a result of the 2008 financial crisis.
Luber said many investors are still trying to rebuild their savings from the blow they suffered during the Great Recession. But she is encouraged by the fact that people are looking for ways to invest more for short-term goals, especially in times of crisis.
"People are thinking more about their finances. Those who can are accumulating emergency savings," Luber told CNN Business.
Still, Luber said investors should be aware of some recent changes enacted by Congress to encourage them to save more.
TD Ameritrade found that 32% of survey participants mistakenly thought they had to pay back the money they received from government stimulus checks. That means people may be less willing to invest that cash for retirement.
But another recent 401 (k) Vanguard vendor investor survey found that people are taking the market's changes in stride. Only 5.3% of investors participating in defined contribution plans actively traded between January and April.