Americans hope to delay retirement due to Covid-19





The Xers generation, the group between baby boomers and Millennials, feel the most pressure. Nearly 40% of Generation X members said they are considering delaying retirement.

More than half of all respondents also said they would consider looking for a job after retiring. And almost 30% said they are thinking of withdrawing or have already withdrawn money from 401 (k) accounts or IRA accounts.

"The impact on Americans' retirement accounts may be greater than 2008 and 2009," said Dara Luber, senior retirement manager for TD Ameritrade. "But withdrawing from your retirement savings should be the last resort."