Americans' paychecks are shrinking, but their spending is skyrocketing. Hey?







The United States savings rate stood at 23.2% in May, compared to 32.2% in April.

So far so good. Many economic indicators recorded sharp falls in April, the height of the blockade, and recovered in May, which made the data very choppy. It seems that consumer spending also fits that pattern. That's important because about two-thirds of America's economic growth is fueled by consumer spending.

But the recovery story is not that simple.