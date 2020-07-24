Americans spend hundreds of dollars on fruit each year, according to a survey

While many Americans are looking for ways to save money right now, unused fruit may be a hidden culprit, according to a new study.

The average person throws $ 520 a year in old fruit.

A survey of 2,000 Americans examined fruit purchasing preferences and found that the average respondent throws away $ 10 in fruit and wastes three pieces per week.

Seven out of 10 confessed not to eat as much fruit as they should, despite wasting so much weekly.

It seems that many Americans are still in the dark when it comes to healthy diets, as almost three in four don't know how to incorporate fruit into their diets, or what even qualifies as a fruit.

Forty-three percent of respondents think that tomatoes are vegetables, and one in four mistakenly thinks that avocado is also one.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Washington Red Raspberry Commission, revealed that one in four underestimated the recommended serving of fruit a day (five) by two servings.

When it came to conjuring up excuses to skip a piece of fruit, a third said they either didn't have enough time (35%) or simply forgot (34%).

Thirty-two percent said it is too expensive, but one in four simply don't like fruit (23%). Of those who say they don't like fruit, 41% said it is because it is damaged too quickly.

During this COVID-19 time, respondents stock their shelves with frozen products that they know will last.

More than a third (37%) reported buying more frozen fruit than before the crisis, and 43% said they intended to save it for later.

Four out of five (86%) think it is important to buy food grown and processed in the United States, however, that may be a challenge for some.

One in four (23%) respondents reported that it is difficult to identify where the fruit is grown when you buy from a grocery store.

"The survey underscores the fact that many Americans may want to lean on frozen fruit to make sure they don't end up with so much waste," said Henry Bierlink, executive director of the Washington Red Raspberry Commission. "Here in Washington state & # 39; we are growing 90% of the country's frozen red raspberries, and our farmers are happy that their fruit can provide people with food throughout the year and with the highest quality" .

Beyond supporting local farmers, respondents connect quality with specific geographic regions.

Sixty-eight percent associate certain parts of the country with certain foods. Three out of four admit to having higher expectations for food from one of these well-known regions as well.

The current pandemic is likely to make many Americans more aware of where their food is grown or raised. However, when it comes to raspberries, 89% of respondents did not recognize Washington as the largest producer of frozen red raspberries in the country.

"What many people don't realize is that frozen Washington red raspberries go straight from our farms to freeze within hours of being picked at the peak of maturity, ensuring nutritional value, flavor and quality," added Bierlink.

Of course, it's great to see that raspberries are perceived by respondents as one of the 10 healthiest fruits, because in fact raspberries have more fiber than any other berry at 6 grams per cup. "

HEALTHIER FRUITS PERCEIVED AS DEPENDED

Apple 32%

Banana 31%

Orange 26%

Pear 17%

Lemon 16%

Cranberries 15%

Avocado 14%

Pineapple 12%

Grapefruit 12%

Raspberries 11%

Strawberries 11%

Pomegranates 10%

Grapes 10%

Cherries 8%

Blackberries 8%

Mango 8%

Guava 6%