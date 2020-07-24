Americans worried, worried about the virus, telling leaders they are not so fast

Sometimes people are way ahead of politicians.

History is full of examples of presidents and legislators who have to catch up with public opinion. No political professional wants to get too far ahead of public sentiment, however worthy the cause, for fear of a possible backlash.

By the time Barack Obama reversed itself in 2012 and endorsed same-sex marriage, the public had become much more supportive after seeing what happened in the states that legalized such unions. When LBJ passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the movement led by Martin Luther King had dramatized the dissemination scandal.

The same is true of President Trump withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, long after the public has grown weary of what he calls endless wars.

TRUMP ADMITS VIRUSES GETTING WORSE, PRESS TRAYS OF ANY WAY

Now, with the number of coronavirus cases increasing to levels not seen since spring, millions of Americans may once again be ahead of their leaders.

Trump is pressing governors to reopen schools in September, though he softened it up a bit this week and threatens to cut federal aid to non-compliant districts.

But a new Associated Press poll shows that the public is not persuaded.

Only 8 percent of respondents say schools should reopen for normal in-person instruction, as the president wants. And only 14 percent say it can reopen with minor tweaks.

About 46 percent in the survey says that schools can reopen with major adjustments. And another 31 percent say there should be no in-person instruction. The numbers are similar only among parents of school-age children, who would presumably love to see their children in the classroom if it were safe.

There is, of course, a partisan divide: 26 percent of Republicans, while only 5 percent of Democrats, support the reopening with minor adjustments. But 43 percent of Republicans, and 50 percent of Democrats, reopen with major adjustments.

Several school districts, including several suburban Washington districts, have decided on virtual learning at least until early next year. Some cities are moving towards a hybrid model that combines classroom and video teaching.

In the political debate, there are allegations that one side does not care about the safety of children and that the other side wants a mass closure during elections for political reasons. But parents basically have a question: will my child be safe?

Despite all the talk in Washington about reopening business, public sentiment is equally crucial. If people don't feel safe walking through department stores, sitting in restaurants, or getting on planes, the new phases and guidelines will be meaningless. Renowned retail chains continue to file for bankruptcy. The stock market has rebounded, but Main Street is mostly left behind.

Of course, the job of the president, governors, members of Congress, and other leaders is to convince people that they are taking prudent action and that the economy and schools can, over time, safely return to normal. But in the end, Americans will vote with their feet.