America's allies once seemed intimidated by China. Now they are responding with rare coordination.

Today, the heat in Davos' room is almost gone.

Beijing is used to such diplomatic skirmishes, but something has changed: the countries that once condemned China quietly have become stronger and their actions bolder. They are clearly coordinating their responses to China, seeking strength in the numbers.

The language used and the actions taken by the western powers to condemn this law, in many cases, have been the same.

Take the Five Eyes, an intelligence-based partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Four of its members issued a swift joint statement condemning China for passing the law and defending Hong Kong as a "bastion of freedom," in a rare open show of unity. Only New Zealand was excluded from the statement.

The UK has confirmed that it will open a path to citizenship for Hong Kong residents entitled to a British national overseas passport, potentially including around 3 million Hong Kong people. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had raised the issue of "sharing the burden" with the Five Eyes if there is a mass exodus from the city.

Australia has already extended visas for Hong Kongers in the country, also opening a route for citizenship, while Canada is looking for ways to "boost" migration from the city. Australia has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, as has Canada, while the United States, United Kingdom and New Zealand are reviewing their treaties.

And the main diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, also warned on Monday that the bloc was coordinating its response, although he said that nothing concrete had yet been decided.

Safe havens and extradition suspensions have angered officials in Beijing, who have vowed to fight back. They have already warned Chinese students not to travel to Australia due to discriminatory attacks against Asians, while Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told the UK "to step back from the edge" and "recognize the reality that Hong Kong has returned to China. " "

Of course, the allied countries have probably been discussing their China strategies for years, but that concerted action is seldom so blatant.

Earlier this month, a new alliance of lawmakers from 16 countries and the European Union, called the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), was established. It organizes actions in China for its members to promote in their countries. Its members include US Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menéndez, as well as legislators from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, the Czech Republic and Uganda, among others.

One of its current campaigns urges member countries to abandon extradition treaties with Hong Kong to protect people from Chinese authorities. Another urges member nations to offer Hong Kongers safe havens through visas.

"If you see countries go beyond the United Nations with parliamentarians who now go beyond borders to create a united front against China, I have never seen anything like that. That is quite remarkable," said Yuka Kobayashi, assistant professor. in China and international policy at SOAS, University of London, which advises governments and organizations on China.

"Many countries previously accommodated China, but are no longer so," he said.

He pointed out how several countries have banned Chinese tech company Huawei from its high-speed internet infrastructure as another example of this international unit in China.

"If they are coordinated now, it will pose serious challenges for China."

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network, in a major victory for the Trump administration, which has been pressuring key U.S. allies to do so for months. The United States, Australia, and Japan had already effectively banned, or planned to phase out, Huawei products from its high-speed wireless infrastructure, concerned that allowing the company to enter its networks could make sensitive personal data vulnerable to the government. Chinese.

These decisions may not have been made together, necessarily, but these states are closely watching each other's decisions and, in some cases, following suit.

Huawei has done its best to prove that it is not an arm of the Chinese government, claiming that it will never release personal data to the Chinese authorities, but some experts say it may be legally bound in certain circumstances.

India also cited security concerns when it recently banned the TikTok social media video platform and dozens of other Chinese-owned apps, despite the decision being widely viewed as an act of retaliation after deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops. at a border disputed last month. The United States is considering a TikTok ban for security reasons.

China and the world order

With China's extraordinary rise, Beijing has been willing to take a leadership role in some of the institutions at the foundation of the current world order. The country's rapid economic expansion is inextricably linked to globalization, so gaining access to the World Trade Organization and participating in the G20 are important platforms for Beijing. The signing of the Paris agreement on climate change has also promoted China's global credentials, particularly as the United States withdraws.

But some of its key decisions this year show the limitations of China's commitment to global standards. Beijing has taken its more assertive foreign policy to a new level in recent months as the world remains focused on controlling the pandemic.

Their recent fighting in the Himalayas killed more than 20 Indian soldiers, in the first deadly outbreak on the disputed border in more than 40 years. India reported that dozens of Chinese soldiers were also killed, but authorities in Beijing never confirmed a number.

Chinese navy ships have also clashed with ships from other Asian nations in the southern and eastern seas, while alleged Beijing-backed cyber attacks on the United States and Australia have only worsened relations. Beijing has routinely denied that the state is behind such cyber attacks.

The allegations of recent attacks on the US pharmaceutical and research institutions that are advancing the coronavirus were for some a textbook example of how difficult it can be to censor China.

China is so important to the global economy that whenever criticism of the country is launched, it is almost always combined with a recognition of the importance of ties to China.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who blamed China for the recent cyberattacks, said the country was "the greatest long-term threat to our nation's information and intellectual property and to our economic vitality."

But at the same time, he made it clear that relations with China were incredibly important.

"Addressing this threat effectively does not mean that we should not do business with the Chinese, it does not mean that we should not receive Chinese visitors, it does not mean that we should not welcome Chinese students or coexist with China on the world stage." he said.

"It means that when China violates our criminal laws and international norms, we are not going to tolerate, much less allow."

Zhao, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told CNN that Wray's statements amounted to "political lies."

"Wray's comments show a disregard for the facts and are full of political rumors that expose his ingrained Cold War mindset and ideological bias," said Zhao.

Australia changes its stance from China

It is a balance that the world is still struggling to resolve. China is so integrated into the global economy that it has an enviable influence during disputes, whether over trade, disputed territories, sovereignty, or ideology.

It has never been so obvious. The coronavirus pandemic highlighted how deeply the world depends on China's supply chains for everything from the cars we drive, the drugs we take, and the phones we use. It also revealed the dependence of individual Chinese countries to consume exports.

The disruption has forced much of the world to consider diversifying its supply chains and export markets.

Australia is a good example of this. China is Australia's largest trading partner. In 2018-19, two-way trade was worth $ 235 billion, more than 2.5 times that of Japan, Australia's next largest partner. China spent $ 153.2 billion on Australian exports, a 32.5% share.

But China, after Australia led calls to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, Beijing imposed an 80.5% tariff on barley imports from the country.

That's painful: China generally buys about half of Australia's barley exports. Beijing also imposed tariffs on some Australian meats and its ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, suggested that the Chinese could boycott Australian wine, tourism and universities, in an interview with the Australian Financial Review.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for a coronavirus investigation into the virus's origins is a rare show of leadership in his country's global affairs. It is also surprising, because Australia's geographical proximity to China makes the threat of military conflict very real.

Tellingly, Morrison recently announced an increase in defense spending.

"We want an open and sovereign Indo-Pacific, free from coercion and hegemony. We want a region where all countries, large and small, can freely interact with each other and be guided by international rules and norms," ​​he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the country has been open and transparent in its dealings with its coronavirus outbreak.

Not all countries have been so bold. The EU may be coordinating a response to the National Security Law, but it has been slow to act. In China, German Angela Merkel does not seem to find the right words: She has been praised by some business leaders for her pragmatic approach to the country and for encouraging a growing business relationship. But he has also come under fire in Germany for being too soft on China and being too close to Beijing.

While backing the EU's promise of a united response on Monday, he also said that "there was no reason not to remain in dialogue with China," Reuters reported.

Their dilemma is understandable. Other than trade, there are other strong arguments against China's alienation. The world needs China's cooperation with the environment: it is the world's largest carbon emitter and has been willing to participate in a global effort to combat climate change. Only China can provide the answers to some questions about the origins of the coronavirus, answers that health experts say could help prevent another pandemic.

And if China develops the first coronavirus vaccine, the rest of the world will certainly want to access it.

Sideline China is simply not a realistic option. But much of the world is showing that it is determined to reshape relations with Beijing, while staying together.